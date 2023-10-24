The discovery of a new fundamental particle at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), CERN is the latest step in a long quest seeking to answer one of physics’ most enduring questions: why do particles have mass? The experiments’ much anticipated success confirms predictions made decades earlier by Peter Higgs and others, and offers a glimpse into a universe of physics beyond the Standard Model.
The Discovery of the Higgs Boson
Discuss fundamental building blocks of the Standard Model, explore Quantum Mechanics and Special Relativity, describe elementary Particle Physics.
The Higgs discovery is the latest step in a long journey of discovery of the elementary constituents of matter. Before we discuss the detailed structure of matter at the smallest scales ever explored, we want to introduce some basic concepts in the more familiar framework of classical mechanics.
In order to have a consistent description of the interactions of matter and light, we need a new framework. QED as an example of RQFT.
The framework introduced for QED can be generalised to describe all four fundamental forces in Nature. Characteristic features of the strong/weak force, what needs to be modified with respect to QED.
The Higgs mechanism, and the construction of the Standard Model, and Higgs phenomenology.
This week should provide an overview of experimental techniques (colliders/detectors), and results.
Basic understanding of concepts behind the hot big bang cosmology; relevance of particle processes to early Universe cosmology; summary of cosmological observations suggesting physics beyond the standard model.
