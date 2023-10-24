The University of Edinburgh
The Discovery of the Higgs Boson
The University of Edinburgh

The Discovery of the Higgs Boson

What you'll learn

  • Discuss fundamental building blocks of the Standard Model, explore Quantum Mechanics and Special Relativity, describe elementary Particle Physics.

There are 7 modules in this course

The Higgs discovery is the latest step in a long journey of discovery of the elementary constituents of matter. Before we discuss the detailed structure of matter at the smallest scales ever explored, we want to introduce some basic concepts in the more familiar framework of classical mechanics.

In order to have a consistent description of the interactions of matter and light, we need a new framework. QED as an example of RQFT.

In order to have a consistent description of the interactions of matter and light, we need a new framework. QED as an example of RQFT.

The framework introduced for QED can be generalised to describe all four fundamental forces in Nature. Characteristic features of the strong/weak force, what needs to be modified with respect to QED.

The Higgs mechanism, and the construction of the Standard Model, and Higgs phenomenology.

This week should provide an overview of experimental techniques (colliders/detectors), and results.

Basic understanding of concepts behind the hot big bang cosmology; relevance of particle processes to early Universe cosmology; summary of cosmological observations suggesting physics beyond the standard model.

Instructor

Christos Leonidopoulos
The University of Edinburgh
1 Course697 learners

