MM
Jul 11, 2017
Excellent professor ,made a dummy like me understand...Also I had no problem understanding him, even though English is not my native language... Very interesting subject, well explained. Recommended
RF
May 25, 2018
We learned this fantastic method for analyzing astronomical images using ds9. Dr. Matilsky is a great teacher, he made the difficult topics fun and correctly showed how to solve the problems.
By Sabine L•
Apr 2, 2017
The lectures are rather simple and easy to follow, but it's impossible to pass the quizzes with only a basic knowledge of mathematics/physics, only for experts. With the information provided in the video lectures you won't recieve a grade, there's a lot of extra work necessary with no other help given then some wiki that only a math genius would understand without any further help.
By Raphaël R•
Jul 8, 2021
This course has been a pleasure to follow. The lectures are great, the quirky humour is refreshing and the material is very interesting. The quizzes are on the difficult side, but nothing impossible if you know how to handle and transform equations. The access to actual data from Chandra and other sources is what makes this course amazingly captivating. A huge thank you to Dr. Terry A. Matilsky and his team. I hope you'll make other courses like this in the future. Raphaël Rockus.
By Alejandro R T•
Sep 30, 2018
An amazing course. I learned a lot of tools for an astronomical analysis. The topics was very well explicated and the lectures was very helpful.
Will be awesome if there were a week/topic where explain all the ds9's tools and options, or at least a tutorial on a web page.
By Knulp R•
Oct 1, 2021
This course was great in the sense that the concepts were presented. Formulars were derived. Next was the exercises for applying the concepts.
Interesting to learn what can actually be deducted by combining the knowlegde and the observations.
By Elibre•
Aug 16, 2018
The course is really interesting ! The lecture are easy to understand, and Prof. Matilsky is fascinating. I truly liked the exercices based on real astronomical data and observation from Chandra Satellite.
By Russell T F•
May 26, 2018
By Ritik S•
May 23, 2020
Really an amazing and super insightful course.Literally the best course on coursera with an amazing professor explaining every minute details and teaches at very basic yet complex methods
By Arnav V•
Mar 27, 2021
Brilliant. Prof Matilsky is clearly very jubilant in his way of teaching. I have a lot of takeaways from this course and to mention, the material on the course wiki was great too.
By Mauro B M•
Jan 17, 2019
I love the way the professor explains things, and the fact that this course is evidently tailored to the Coursera audience. Strongly recommended!
By Deleted A•
Feb 1, 2017
A very good course to start with while analyzing the astrophysical data with opensource software..... a must learn by all astrophysics student.
By Katja•
Oct 28, 2018
Thank You! Very good course, different with actual data to handle. Thank You Terry Matilsky for your lessons. They were excellent.
By Owen M•
Feb 10, 2019
Amazing detail, amazing insight. Take your time with this course, and dig in. I may have to take if a few times if I have time.
By Georgios P•
Dec 18, 2018
I took he course a few years ago. It was really interesting and I enjoyed every video I watched!
By Ajinkya G•
Jun 9, 2018
Learning some tools to look at actual data was the best part of the course
By James W•
Oct 23, 2018
Fantastic introduction to Astronomy and X-ray observing and analysis.
By JOHN R•
Nov 17, 2018
Excellent presentation of interesting material
By Arya R K•
May 12, 2020
This course was indeed a very helpful one for me. This course helped me grow in the field of astronomy by providing some crucial information that I had never learned before. My understanding level of space and universe enhanced after doing this course and the professor of this course very experienced and well versed with the syllabus. I would really want to thank him for all his dedication and the knowledge he gave me throughout this course.
By Anish K•
Mar 28, 2020
Amazing and Amusing Professor. Great for someone getting into astronomy or to freshen up your memory. Vast amount of topics are covered over 6 weeks. The main study material are not the videos but the wikis at the end of the weeks. Assignments are amazing and challenging as they cover both the numerical and theoretical aspect. I always found myself spiralling down in web pages at spending 4-5 hours in them but I learnt A LOT.
By Themistocles S•
Jul 30, 2017
This is a great course for anyone who is interested in X-ray astronomy: pulsars, black holes, white dwarfs, quasars, neutron stars, etc. The professor Dr. T.Matilsky is exceptional together with his team at Rutgers University. A close encounter with a very interesting and important region in knowledge. This is not an easy promenade but this is rewarding. Hands on encounter with grave science.
By Divya P H•
May 18, 2020
I wanted explore the world of x-ray astronomy from a very long time and this course really did help me. The quiz were a little tricky but had all the fun solving the questions! The Discussion forums were of great help and it was fun to use Ds9. There is so much more to learn but this course was a stepping stone for me. Thank you for the materials and teaching was excellent.
By Rajesh P M•
Apr 17, 2020
This course gave me an excellent introduction to many astronomic phenomenons and observational techniques. I particularly loved the hands on approach with DS9 software and how it is used for studies. Thanks Dr. Matilsky for a wonderful learning experience.
By Manolis M•
Jul 11, 2017
By Carlos C•
Feb 22, 2020
It is very interesting because it gives the opportunity of working with real data and with software that may be used by the astronomers.
By John D•
Nov 4, 2019
Challenging, fascinating, stimulating - hard work but well worth it. Prof Matilsky is inspiring
By Наталия Т•
Feb 18, 2018
My first and best course for now! I am very happy to touch this topic, thank you very much!