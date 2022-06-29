About this Course

Intermediate Level

You should already have a basic knowledge of physics and maths to fully benefit from this MOOC.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will explore the different ways of detecting and characterising exoplanets.

  • You will learn about the physics of atmospheres, which is the key to discovering possible extraterrestrial life.

  • You will get an overview of future space projects and missions in the field of exoplanets.

Skills you will gain

  • Exoplanets detection
  • Spectroscopy
  • Exoplanets characterisation
  • Exoplanets physics
  • Light Curve inspection and analysis
Intermediate Level

You should already have a basic knowledge of physics and maths to fully benefit from this MOOC.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

University of Geneva

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Cover the basics

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 105 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Planet detection I

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Planet detection II

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 120 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Statistical results I

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 77 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

