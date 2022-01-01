Profile

David Ehrenreich

Associate Professor

Bio

David Ehrenreich's research focuses on observing and modelling atmospheres of exoplanets with spectroscopy. He obtained his PhD from Sorbonne Université in Paris, France, where he worked on exoplanetary atmospheres at Institut d'Astrophysique de Paris. After a postdoctoral stay at Institut de Planétologie et d'Astrophysique de Grenoble, France, he joined the Department of Astronomy at the University of Geneva in 2012. He is an Associate Professor in the Department since 2017. David Ehrenreich is currently serving as the Consortium Mission Scientist of the ESA CHEOPS space telescope. He is the Principal Investigator of the ERC project called FOUR ACES (Future of upper atmospheric characterisation of exoplanets with spectroscopy). He is the Principal Investigator of a project funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation called "Spectroscopy of hot twilights in exoplanetary atmospheres". David Ehrenreich is also a NCCR PlanetS project leader. At the Department of Astronomy, he is contributing to the CHEOPS, ESPRESSO, NIRPS and HARPS-N projects and is a regular user of the Hubble Space Telescope.

Courses

The Diversity of Exoplanets

