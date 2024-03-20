EDUCBA
Persistent Memory Technology - Introduction and Deployment
Persistent Memory Technology - Introduction and Deployment

Taught in English

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Grasp in-depth knowledge of persistent memory and seamless integration with memory and storage, supported by the operating system.

  • Learn transaction concepts, differentiate volatile and persistent libraries, and master file mapping in the context of Persistent Memory

  • Understand libpmemobj's purpose and memory pool concepts

There are 3 modules in this course

This module provides a comprehensive exploration of persistent memory (PMEM), covering fundamental concepts and functionalities. You will delve into the essential characteristics of PMEM, analyzing platform support and data visibility. The module extends to assessing operating system support for memory and storage, offering insights into persistent memory-aware file systems. By the end, you will possess a nuanced understanding of PMEM, equipping them with the knowledge to navigate its key attributes, assess system compatibility, and comprehend the role of PMEM in contemporary storage solutions.

This module immerses you in the nuanced realm of transactions, imparting a solid grasp of their concepts. You will showcase proficiency in fine-tuning hardware configurations for optimal performance. Additionally, the module distinguishes between volatile and persistent libraries, elucidating their principles and applications. You will gain insights into separating flush operations for enhanced performance. By the module's conclusion, you will be adept at leveraging transactions, discerning between library types, and optimizing system performance through strategic hardware configurations.

This module provides a comprehensive exploration of advanced programming concepts, delving into the purpose and intricacies of libpmemobj and the implementation of memory pools. You will uncover and overcome limitations imposed by the C++ Standard, gaining the skills to simplify persistence mechanisms in programming. The module culminates with an in-depth analysis of the pmemkv architecture. By the end, you will be well-versed in leveraging powerful programming tools and techniques for efficient and robust application development.

Instructor

34 Courses10,889 learners

