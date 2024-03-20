Embark on a dynamic learning journey through this course. In the first module, explore the intricacies of Persistent Memory (PMEM), unraveling its fundamental concepts, characteristics, and operating system support. Transition seamlessly into the second module, mastering transactional concepts, optimizing hardware configurations, and discerning between volatile and persistent libraries. In the final module, dive into advanced programming with libpmemobj, overcoming C++ Standard limitations, and applying insights to real-world scenarios like building a phonebook.
Persistent Memory Technology - Introduction and Deployment
What you'll learn
Grasp in-depth knowledge of persistent memory and seamless integration with memory and storage, supported by the operating system.
Learn transaction concepts, differentiate volatile and persistent libraries, and master file mapping in the context of Persistent Memory
Understand libpmemobj's purpose and memory pool concepts
February 2024
12 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
This module provides a comprehensive exploration of persistent memory (PMEM), covering fundamental concepts and functionalities. You will delve into the essential characteristics of PMEM, analyzing platform support and data visibility. The module extends to assessing operating system support for memory and storage, offering insights into persistent memory-aware file systems. By the end, you will possess a nuanced understanding of PMEM, equipping them with the knowledge to navigate its key attributes, assess system compatibility, and comprehend the role of PMEM in contemporary storage solutions.
8 videos6 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
This module immerses you in the nuanced realm of transactions, imparting a solid grasp of their concepts. You will showcase proficiency in fine-tuning hardware configurations for optimal performance. Additionally, the module distinguishes between volatile and persistent libraries, elucidating their principles and applications. You will gain insights into separating flush operations for enhanced performance. By the module's conclusion, you will be adept at leveraging transactions, discerning between library types, and optimizing system performance through strategic hardware configurations.
8 videos5 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
This module provides a comprehensive exploration of advanced programming concepts, delving into the purpose and intricacies of libpmemobj and the implementation of memory pools. You will uncover and overcome limitations imposed by the C++ Standard, gaining the skills to simplify persistence mechanisms in programming. The module culminates with an in-depth analysis of the pmemkv architecture. By the end, you will be well-versed in leveraging powerful programming tools and techniques for efficient and robust application development.
9 videos4 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
