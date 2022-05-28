Learn the inner workings of operating systems without installing anything!
This course is designed for learners who are looking to maximize performance by understanding how operating systems work at a fundamental level. The modules in this course cover input and output, directories, file systems, data integrity and protection, and distributed systems. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You’ll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to slowly building features, resulting in large coding projects at the end of the course.