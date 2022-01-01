Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Diversity of Exoplanets by University of Geneva
About the Course
In this MOOC, you will have the opportunity to practice several methods of detection and characterisation of exoplanets.
You will discover their statistical properties and the current state of knowledge we have in this very recent field of research. You will also understand the limitations and biases of the different detection techniques.
At the end of this MOOC, you will have a good general understanding of the methods of detection and characterisation of exoplanets and their atmosphere. You will also have a basic understanding of spectroscopy and light curve analysis.
All this knowledge will help you to participate in and understand citizen science projects.
The original version of the MOOC dates from 2014 and some of the content has been updated in 2020 to take into account the progress of research in the field....