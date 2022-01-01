Profile

Christophe Lovis

Associate Professor

Bio

Christophe Lovis is an Associate Professor in the exoplanets group at the Department of Astronomy, University of Geneva. He graduated from ETH Zurich in 2002 and obtained a PhD in astrophysics from the University of Geneva in 2007. He has been working on the detection and characterization of planetary systems, mainly using high-precision spectroscopy and the HARPS/HARPS-N/ESPRESSO spectrographs in particular. Highlights of his research include the detection of compact systems of low-mass exoplanets and the discovery that a large fraction of stars are surrounded by Neptunes and super-Earths on short-period orbits. Other research topics include the characterization of exoplanet atmospheres with high-resolution spectroscopy and the study of stellar magnetic activity.

Courses

The Diversity of Exoplanets

