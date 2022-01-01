Christophe Lovis is an Associate Professor in the exoplanets group at the Department of Astronomy, University of Geneva. He graduated from ETH Zurich in 2002 and obtained a PhD in astrophysics from the University of Geneva in 2007. He has been working on the detection and characterization of planetary systems, mainly using high-precision spectroscopy and the HARPS/HARPS-N/ESPRESSO spectrographs in particular. Highlights of his research include the detection of compact systems of low-mass exoplanets and the discovery that a large fraction of stars are surrounded by Neptunes and super-Earths on short-period orbits. Other research topics include the characterization of exoplanet atmospheres with high-resolution spectroscopy and the study of stellar magnetic activity.