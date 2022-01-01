After a PhD thesis in Astrophysics and Space Techniques at Paris VII University in 1999, François Bouchy worked with Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for the development of the high-precision spectrograph HARPS installed on the ESO 3.6m telescope in 2003 and devoted to search for extra-solar planets. François Bouchy got an Astronomer position in Laboratoire d’Astrophysique de Marseille from 2003 to 2006 and he was in charge of the SOPHIE spectrograph on the 1.93m telescope of Haute Provence Observatory. François Bouchy also worked several years at the Institut d’Astrophysique de Paris and he obtained a position of Associate Professor at the Department of Astronomy of UNIGE in 2016. He developed expertises in the detection and characterization of exoplanets, high-precision Doppler spectroscopy and data reduction software. François Bouchy is in charge of the radial-velocity follow-up and characterization of transiting exoplanets and transiting brown-dwarfs. He is teaching in the Master of Astrophysics of UNIGE in charge of the specialization Exoplanetology and he is supervising several Master and PhD students.