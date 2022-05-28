About this Course

Beginner Level

No prior background knowledge is required.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Communicate and teach the underpinnings of geology and deep time.

  • Evaluate the evidence supporting the age of the earth, and review the geologic story of the Rocky Mountains.

  • Apply geological data, models, and investigations.

Skills you will gain

  • Critical Assessment of Science
  • Geological Methods
  • Evidence for Ancient Earth
  • History of Science
  • Geologic History of the Rocky Mountains
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Science and Geology in Search of Deep Time

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 55 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Origins: Stars to Planets, Continents, Oceans, and Atmospheres

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 57 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Seas and Ancient Mountains of North America

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 62 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

The Rise of the Modern Rocky Mountains

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 66 min)

