This course will be an overview of a development of the theological methods in relation to Korea’s cultural context. Completing the course, the learners can understand cultural influences on the dynamic development of Korean churches and indigenous theology; they can also gain an insight into their own image of God and theological imagination in their own cultural context.
Re-imaging God in Korean ContextYonsei University
About this Course
Offered by
Yonsei University
Yonsei University was established in 1885 and is the oldest private university in Korea.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Image Matters to Theology (and You)
The chief goal of the course will be to understand a rapid growth and dynamic development of the Korean Protestant churches and indigenous theology by exploring various images of God in Korea. The first module will focus on an important methodological shift in contemporary theology from conceptual intellect to the human imagination.
God as Father: Psychoanalytic Approaches to God-Image
The second module will discuss one’s formation of God-image as a Father with a comprehensive understanding of Freud’s psychoanalysis since many psychoanalytic theorists have argued that one’s early experience of parental relationship has an unavoidable, unconscious impact upon the formation of one’s own God-images.
God as Heaven: Korean Confucian Culture and God-Image
The module 3 will examine the image of a heavenly God in the cultural context of Korea with the emphasis on Korean Confucian understanding of the "Chon" (heaven). Noting the collective (cultural) representations of the "Chon" (heaven), the interplay among transcendental and immanent images of God in the formation of the Korean Protestant churches will be discussed.
God as Rice: A Dialectical Imagination of Minjung Theologians
The module 4 will focus on Kwok Pui-lan’s proposal of biblical interpretation as “Dialogical Imagination” in which the Korean Minjung theology strengthens the power of theological imagination. This module will demonstrate how the immanent image of God as rice to the Korean Minjung theology became the central theme of the Christian social movement in Korea.
Reviews
- 5 stars83.54%
- 4 stars13.92%
- 3 stars1.26%
- 1 star1.26%
TOP REVIEWS FROM RE-IMAGING GOD IN KOREAN CONTEXT
Very clear and concise. I got to know more about the Korean culture and context as well as various theological theories. Thank you!
Interesting course about stuff I'd never considered. Thanks.
following Re-imaging God in Korean Context is very interesting for me, we can understand the different cultures behind a belief system.
The lecturer is very edutaining and informative! Such an amazing course.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.