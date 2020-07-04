About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Image Matters to Theology (and You)

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 48 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

God as Father: Psychoanalytic Approaches to God-Image

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

God as Heaven: Korean Confucian Culture and God-Image

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

God as Rice: A Dialectical Imagination of Minjung Theologians

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

