CL
Jan 12, 2020
This course was an excellent exercise in critical thinking as I learned more about the many ways God can be interpreted through Korean cultural lens.
ZR
Aug 15, 2020
following Re-imaging God in Korean Context is very interesting for me, we can understand the different cultures behind a belief system.
By Alejandra•
Sep 23, 2020
I am very satisfied with the complete course. For those Spanish-speaking students, the videos have Spanish subtitles. It's great. What I liked the most is how Professor Soo-Young Kwon explains. Explain abstract concepts and difficulties in a simple way. That is certainly a gift. The content is very complete, I especially liked the last three modules because Professor Kwon has linked shamanism with Christianity, in addition, he has explained the Minjung theory very well. I recommend this course, because it is very well balanced with examples, recommended reading and detailed but thoughtful explanations. The teacher is brilliant. I really liked doing this course.
By Daniel K M•
Apr 18, 2020
I really loved how this course invited us to reconsider the hidden assumptions we make in our attempts of talking about the divine and instead allows us to invoke deep reconstructions of our own traditions and hermeneutics on their cultural basis but also how these ideas can additionally aid us in our ever-growing and expanding idea of who or what God might be. Many thanks to Dr. Kwon for his resolve and patience in teaching a course that challenges all preconceived notions of divinity and gives the space and permission for honest theological, socio-cultural, and historical deconstruction and hopeful reconstruction.
By Robert C T•
Mar 24, 2018
The course content is interesting, the instructor is engaging, and the course is well organized overall. The reflection questions at the end of each unit are especially helpful. If you're interested in comparative theology or religious history, this is a worthwhile course to take that won't require too much time to complete.
By Alba C•
May 20, 2019
It's an excellent course, easy to understand. The teacher has a fabulous way of speaking, with enough tranquility and has a way of expressing you that makes you enter the topic to one hundred percent
By Leon B•
Jun 22, 2020
I become understand the concept of God that interprets by human especially Korean, this course gave me insight about many understanding of God from many perspectives
By Carla L•
Jan 13, 2020
By kania a•
Aug 16, 2020
By Mulgyeol H•
Nov 20, 2021
Very clear and concise. I got to know more about the Korean culture and context as well as various theological theories. Thank you!
By Russell M•
Feb 18, 2018
Concise, completely on topic, lots of excellent references for future study. Very interesting and thought provoking.
By Denny S•
Feb 11, 2020
This course enable me to know more deeply about God in Korean Context and learn more about Minjung Theology.
By Jayami A•
Nov 28, 2020
Studying about Korean Religious aspect gave me a clear awareness of their beliefs. Thankyou
By Andrew G•
Apr 21, 2019
Very informative, interesting and fascinating mooc. Looking forward for another one.
By Ricardo C•
Mar 8, 2022
Excellente and in line with the arguments of Korea's history and religious culture.
By Phonpraphai C•
Jul 5, 2020
The lecturer is very edutaining and informative! Such an amazing course.
By Prompiriya P•
Jul 16, 2020
Very informative and interesting presentation of Korean Christianity.
By JOHN Q•
Nov 14, 2017
Interesting course about stuff I'd never considered. Thanks.
By LeonieH•
May 5, 2020
Excellent arrangement: brief and clear.
By Winston A W•
Nov 1, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Maria K•
Jan 28, 2018
Excellent!
By Jonathan G•
Jan 4, 2018
Very interesting course. However, it focused too much on westernized religion is a organized religion in particular. In fact, spirituality, and there's a whole myriad of beliefs blurry and you.
By Otto S•
Dec 9, 2018
For me, someone from western Europe, it is refreshing to see what form Christianity can take in a very different context. I loved it. It is a short and clear sketch.
By Anllel R Z C•
Jun 23, 2020
Me pareció un curso muy interesante, se comprende mucho de la cultura coreana no sólo de su religión o creencia. Lo único que se puede mejorar es la presentación.
By Jeremy W•
Jun 29, 2020
Very informative course! The section on Freud seemed mostly unrelated to Korean contexts, but the latter three modules are fantastic.
By mayday_OT7_OT9•
Oct 9, 2017
Very informative, although not what I expected.