This course will give you the cultural and historical background to begin your journey into Korean philosophy, and there is no prerequisite knowledge on philosophy required. Anybody who either has an interest in Korean culture, maybe through K-Dramas or K-pop, or an interest in philosophy from a cross-cultural perspective, are all welcome.
Compare Korean philosophy with both Chinese philosophy as well as Western philosophy
Explore the field of Korean philosophy and its development through its continued innovation
Discuss the key ideas in Korean philosophical debates, such as the concepts of moral emotions and everyday feelings
Reflect the Korean philosophical traits reflected in Korean language
Sungkyunkwan University
Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) was established in 1398 as the highest national educational institute in the early years of Joseon Dynasty in Korea. At present with the support of the world-renowned global company Samsung, SKKU is leading the development of higher education in Korea. SKKU actively encourages international collaboration through developing cutting-edge research and educational programs with its global partners.
What is Korean philosophy?
This week, we’re going to look at what Korean philosophy is, and what makes it different from the Western philosophy that you might be accustomed to. We’ll also be looking at Chinese philosophy in comparison to Korean philosophy, because it has had a large influence on the evolution of Korean philosophy.
How does Innovation occur at Cultural Boundaries?
This week, we will look at how Koreans formed their own culture and ideas. What we consider to be “Korean” today is the result of their long-standing self-awareness and tenacious practice of reconstructing the cultures from outside. Among them, the Chinese culture had the deepest influence on pre-modern Korea. We will explore ways Koreans have adapted and innovated at cultural boundaries.
What are the Core Debates of Korean Philosophy?
This week, we will cover two traits that are often used to describe Koreans: One is “Koreans are affectionate” and the other is “Koreans are argumentative.” We will focus on these two seemingly contradictory characteristics of Koreans and revisit the two famous debates in the history of Korean philosophy: the Four-Seven Debate and the Horak Debate.
How do you think through Korean Philosophy?
Koreans have developed their way of thinking by innovating on knowledge at cultural boundaries. What they developed are reflected in contemporary Korean language. This week, we are going to talk about the core ideas of Korean philosophy that have endured up till now. We’ll see how we can think differently about the world through these ideas.
Some material needs clarification. I alot of the language was very vauge and didnt fully explain concepts.
although it's a bit boring there are many things that I get and understand rather than just assuming that philosophy in Korea is the same as Asian philosophy as a whole
I am so impressed with this course. Many I have just known about Korean
Through this course I have enhanced my knowledge about Korean Philosophy and culture.
