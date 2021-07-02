About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Compare Korean philosophy with both Chinese philosophy as well as Western philosophy

  • Explore the field of Korean philosophy and its development through its continued innovation

  • Discuss the key ideas in Korean philosophical debates, such as the concepts of moral emotions and everyday feelings

  • Reflect the Korean philosophical traits reflected in Korean language

Skills you will gain

  • History
  • Culture
  • Language
  • Korean philosophy
  • Philosophy
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What is Korean philosophy?

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

How does Innovation occur at Cultural Boundaries?

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

What are the Core Debates of Korean Philosophy?

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 48 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

How do you think through Korean Philosophy?

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 79 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

