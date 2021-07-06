Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Korean Philosophy and Culture by Sungkyunkwan University

4.9
stars
106 ratings
24 reviews

About the Course

This course will give you the cultural and historical background to begin your journey into Korean philosophy, and there is no prerequisite knowledge on philosophy required. Anybody who either has an interest in Korean culture, maybe through K-Dramas or K-pop, or an interest in philosophy from a cross-cultural perspective, are all welcome. Despite the growing interest in Korean culture, there are few courses which explore the fascinating topic of Korean philosophy. On this course, you’ll be introduced to concepts in Korean philosophy through an exploration of the Korean language, culture and perspective. The Korean cultural, social, and political environment has informed and transformed the intellectual assets of China and the West. You’ll explore the creative tensions that Koreans have experienced, and broaden your worldview as you discover a new philosophical approach....

Top reviews

AA

Mar 14, 2022

it was great and I leare alot of novel concepts and get insight into korean cukture and it antecedents

OS

Oct 16, 2021

Through this course I have enhanced my knowledge about Korean Philosophy and culture.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 26 Reviews for Introduction to Korean Philosophy and Culture

By Marina d L

Jul 6, 2021

I​ started the course because I am learning korean and I belive you can undestand a langue a lot more if you have historical, cultural and phylosophical notions from the country. For exemple, I had memorized when to use 이, 그 and 저 but only after the 우리-self discussion I could trully learn about them. It was a great intruduction couse and I am excited to learn more.

By Juan F C

May 24, 2021

Great course, it is a unique experience to have a first approach to korean philosophy which is unique in the world and embraces a lot of asian philosophies. The lectures are very interesting, there is a lot of history, culture and philosophy. It's great for everyone from philosophers to fans of korean culture.

By Kathryn S

Mar 18, 2022

This course was informative, fascinating, intriguing and I loved every moment of it. I did get confused from time to time but I watched most of the videos more than once to better understand. I learned so much from this and I look forward to learning more.

By A D A M

Jan 18, 2022

An excellent course that shows you the Korean philosophy and its beginnings, I really liked the handling of the course by the instructors and the support material, the videos and readings as well as the help links to read a little more about the topics.

By Dayana B G M

Jun 27, 2021

agradezco mucho la oportunidad que se me fue otorgada para poder llevar este curso tan enriquecedor ,gracias a este curso pude entender muchas cosas sobre la cultura, pensamiento y lenguaje coreano.

-gracias coursera y gracias Sungkyunkwan university.

By Patrizio M

Jun 20, 2021

It was a great experience for me and i have gain lots of knowledge through this course, in a very efficient way, so thank you so much.

By Maria C D B G

Aug 29, 2021

Very insightful study of Korean culture under philosophy, and the inseparable relation of philosophy and language.

By Ambreen s

Mar 14, 2022

By Mega S

Dec 26, 2021

i​t's fun and we can to know the history and culture of the South Korea. Thank you very much.

By Ofelia d J S

Oct 17, 2021

By Elvin G

Oct 1, 2021

I​ am so impressed with this course. Many I have just known about Korean

By Max U

May 3, 2022

Great! Thanks for taking the time to do this! <3

By diah n a

Aug 31, 2021

it's a amazing experience. I'm very grateful :')

By MARIA B

Jan 12, 2022

I learned a lot in this course. Recommended!

By Valentina S M

Jan 13, 2022

Awesome insight! Very question-prompting.

By Mark J S

Jun 13, 2021

Very better, It's study hard for the SKK.

By Deleted A

May 17, 2021

It was inspirational and interesting.

By Dana V

Jul 4, 2021

​it was so intresting🙏감사합니다

By ABHIJIT B

May 28, 2021

Extremely Satisfied,”

By Zheng X S

Dec 2, 2021

Excelente. Gracias.

By Hassan U B

May 22, 2021

nice Experience

By Tainá F

Sep 27, 2021

Great course

By Yuda P A S

May 21, 2021

Good course

By Richie R

Jul 2, 2021

although it's a bit boring there are many things that I get and understand rather than just assuming that philosophy in Korea is the same as Asian philosophy as a whole

By Travis J

Feb 25, 2022

Some material needs clarification. I alot of the language was very vauge and didnt fully explain concepts.

