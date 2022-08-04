About this Course

What you will learn

  • Understand the terms ‘Name, Language, and Religion’ in the context of Korean identity

  • Have a solid understanding of previous names of Korea

  • Have a basic understanding of the early written language Koreans used (prior to Hangeul) and spoken Korean language

  • Be able to recognize the harmonious co-existence of Confucianism and Buddhism in Korea

Skills you will gain

  • History
  • Culture
  • Language
  • Korean philosophy
  • Philosophy
Sungkyunkwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
Philosophizing through Primary Sources

Week 2
Korean Identity through the Names Called by Others

Week 3
Korean Language and Korean Thought

Week 4
Before Confucianism and Buddhism Introduced

