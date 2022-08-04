This course will give you an insight into the formative years of “Korean” culture and thought and uncover together who were the earliest people we could describe as being “Korean.” Korea is unique, but not of a single origin. Through this course, you will rediscover “Korea” today as a unique linguistic-cultural continuum. And from this, you may gain a deeper understanding of yourself by acknowledging the various factors that have influenced you to form your mature identity.
What you will learn
Understand the terms ‘Name, Language, and Religion’ in the context of Korean identity
Have a solid understanding of previous names of Korea
Have a basic understanding of the early written language Koreans used (prior to Hangeul) and spoken Korean language
Be able to recognize the harmonious co-existence of Confucianism and Buddhism in Korea
Skills you will gain
- History
- Culture
- Language
- Korean philosophy
- Philosophy
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Philosophizing through Primary Sources
2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 58 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Korean Identity through the Names Called by Others
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Korean Language and Korean Thought
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 88 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Before Confucianism and Buddhism Introduced
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
