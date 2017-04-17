Archaeology is, among human sciences, the discipline with the strongest importance for the rediscovery, but also for the preservation and protection of cultural heritage, as Humankind’s universal patrimony. You will be introduced to the way we ourselves reflect on and are engaged with the study of human past: from the practical and material recovery of ancient traces in the field to the study and interpretation. On the other hand, the discovery of human past implies the correct conservation and presentation for both experts and general public: the study and protection of the past we share every day prevent from any possible destruction, misuse, abuse and thus cancellation of human memory.
Recovering the Humankind's Past and Saving the Universal HeritageSapienza University of Rome
About this Course
Offered by
Sapienza University of Rome
Sapienza University of Rome, founded in 1303 by Pope Boniface VIII, is the oldest University in Rome and the largest in Europe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
COURSE INFORMATION & COLLABORATIVE ACTIVITIES
The inter-disciplinary perspective of Archaeology, the Ebla discovery, the use of ICT technologies and the introduction of the Europeana Data Model as a framework for collecting, connecting and enriching data will be the focus of the course.
Week 1 - The recovery of the human past and the protection of the universal heritage.
We will start our enquiry by discussing how ancient societies kept memory of their own past, an aspect which, in fact, was fundamental to their identity. Shifting towards modern times, we will then reflect how the material past is preserved and how we refer to it.
Week 2 - The birth of archaeology and its role in the contemporary world.
The study of the past of the planet marked the first serious reflections on humankind’s past, although archaeology was in fact considered the practice to collect objects. “New Archaeology” represents the first major revolution, promptly followed by the more structured and aggressive “Processual Archaeology". The opening towards different disciplines implied the “loss of innocence” for archaeology, bringing at the same time scientific methods into the reconstructions of the past.
Week 3 - The birth of archaeology and its role in the contemporary world.
Field archaeology entails discovery, but is a matter of fact that discovering brings a great responsibility because it is a process of destruction. Digging means observing, recording, interpreting. Archaeological excavation is an harmonious trade-off between an intellectual and a manual labor. In fact, archaeological interpretation is a path shifting between identity and alterity.
Week 4 - The birth of archaeology and its role in the contemporary world.
Material remains of the past and their state of recovery vary according also to environments. Surface surveys lead to a more intense knowledge of territories, visualizing archaeologicallandscapes in a variety of ecological situations. The objectives of archaeological research have been moulded in the historical development of the discipline. Historical sources have always been a sourceof inspiration for research, opening new problems. Chronology is a construct depending on dating tools, and scientific methods have been employed in determining an absolute chronology.
Reviews
- 5 stars62.65%
- 4 stars20.33%
- 3 stars9.12%
- 2 stars5.80%
- 1 star2.07%
TOP REVIEWS FROM RECOVERING THE HUMANKIND'S PAST AND SAVING THE UNIVERSAL HERITAGE
Very interesting course. The virtual reconstruction work was new.
Attending this course really helped me a lot. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the preparation and presentation of the course.
Excellent course material. Very Interesting and easy to follow.
What an excellent course that nourishes a beginner with well defined knowledge to love the course!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.