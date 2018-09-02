AP
Mar 26, 2022
Attending this course really helped me a lot. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the preparation and presentation of the course.
Oct 8, 2021
What an excellent course that nourishes a beginner with well defined knowledge to love the course!
Sep 2, 2018
it is really useful and amazing , I enjoyed this course so much
Jun 19, 2020
The material is interesting but the poor English makes it difficult to understand. I am understanding of the fact that English is not the native language of the instructors, but even the quizzes were at times incomprehensible, which makes it difficult to determine the correct response.
Mar 29, 2020
I found the videos a bit hard to follow because of the (in some cases) heavily accented English used, and the transcript had some errors, which just made it a bit more complicated than usual to easily follow the lessons.
Jun 4, 2020
Very difficult to understand the below-standard Italian pronunciation of English, the transcriptors obviously had the same problem as the transcripts are below-standard too.
It has not been made clear to me that the course is from 2014. As the second part deals with digital technology it makes that whole section outdated.
The content is very interesting and the course can still be made valuable with significant improvements.
Jun 30, 2017
Very hard to understand, not only the accent but subtitles are wrong, and they use too many "complicated" words that don't really make sense together (sentences are way too long and by the end you forgot what it was all about). Also this course hasn't been changed or followed by the teachers or the university for ages, and the "team" work they ask us to do to complete the course is then just impossible to do. The content seemed interesting though, but I stopped after 3 weeks. I might come back if it's improved.
Jun 25, 2020
A Charming and enriching course, mixing past and present approaches, ideologies and techniques of archeology. Thank you very much for the opportunity of participating
Feb 12, 2019
It is beneficiary for both excavation and preserving the heritage related artifects.
May 25, 2018
Excellent course material. Very Interesting and easy to follow.
May 30, 2017
I enjoyed this course but sometimes found it a challenge to understand what the lecturers were saying because of the accent present when speaking English. However, I am nonetheless thankful that this course was available because I learned quite a lot about efforts to save our universal heritage. Thank you!
May 5, 2018
I love Archaeology and really enjoy learning about it but, It's hard to understand the speaker, due to his immensely thick accent.
Mar 24, 2022
The course is very good I will recommend it to family and friends! I would like to take the opportunity to take this course! For me, taking this course was a challenge, the hardest part was using English, because in Brazil we use Portuguese. Regarding the content, it was very accessible and I learned a little more about an area that is very accessible! The reviews were well thought out. I took the free course, that is, without a certificate, how can I get the certificate?
May 22, 2020
I have always been interested in Archaeology. Indeed, it is a passion of mine, and it was one of the courses of study I considered when I enrolled in University. Thanks to this beautiful and well-structured course, finally I had the chance to better "actualize" the knowledge I already had. In particular, since I am very curious about the digitization of artifacts (i.e. 3D reconstructions), the sections dedicated to them were very helpful to understand this process.
Feb 3, 2021
This class doesn't just cover the physical basics of archaeology, but prepares you for archaeological research and discoveries future in the digital era.
I highly recommend to anyone who enjoys learning about the most ancient of worlds and wants to continue the very important legacy of archiving and documenting archaeological research.
Jun 8, 2021
Gracias por el curso, es una muy buena instancia para profundizar en contenidos relacionados con la preservación del patrimonio cultural en el mundo, así como una oportunidad de conocer las principales aportaciones de la ciencia arqueológica a la protección de la historia universal y de las culturas locales.
Jan 3, 2021
A complete course for those that seek an introduction and state-of-art in matters of Archaeology and Cultural Heritage. I'm someone starting from scratch in this matter and this course offered me the best of introductions and basis I could ever ask for for an online course.
Sep 2, 2020
I consider this course to be exceptional. Of the four professors, Doctor Paolo Matthiaes was the most informative and challenging. I learned a great deal about modern archaeology and methods, as well as the comparisons with past methodologies in archaeological research.
Oct 18, 2020
Uno encuentra mucha información, y muy buena predisposición en los cursos, la verdad que esta bueno porque van al hueso de los paradigmas de la arqueología, y enseñan de una manera muy compacta todas las etapas de la enseñanza sobre la materia.
May 11, 2022
Muchas gracias por esta oportunidad de estudiar on line.
Fue un trabajo muy arduo pero lo hice de corazon con gusto porque siempre estuve apasionado de archeologia y por fin ho logrado a esta mi pequena satisfacción personal.
Apr 6, 2021
Awesome teachers. Their methods, especially in the last sections that emphasize in online resources are accurate for the challenges that us as students and future researchers will have to face in order to achieve our goals.
Nov 24, 2020
As an archaeologist, I've consolidated and also updated my current knowledge on cultural heritage. I highly recommend to take up this course even if you are not a professional. İt expands ones horrizons. Much obliged!
Sep 24, 2016
I sensational. this was my first course on line, and I believe that will be the first of many. The didactic, the materials, the implementation of activities, the platform. excellent. I liked very much. Thank you all
May 7, 2020
I've really liked this course, simply over my expectations... I had to stop for a while due to my work, but it was wonderful to restart and close this learning.
Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity
Mar 15, 2016
I already have an master`s degree in archaeology and this course provides a great course and insight in digital archaeology. The one thing i missed from this course was several weeks with photogrammetry.
Aug 21, 2020
This was an amazing enriching experience. Being extremely passionate about cultural heritage, i learned precious and important aspects about staudying it and also the importance of its preservation.
Jan 11, 2020
It was definitely a qualified education. It was a great chance for me to benefit from such training online. I would like to thank all the trainers for their efforts. Sincerely.