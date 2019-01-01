Profile

Andrea Vitaletti

Ph.D. in Computer Science

    Bio

    Andrea Vitaletti earned a Ph.D. in Computer Science (Ingegneria Informatica) from the University of Rome "La Sapienza" in 2002. During his Ph.D. and in the following years he visited some renowned international research centers such as ETHZ (CH) and AT&T Research Labs (USA). He is currently Assistant professor (Ricercatore confermato) at DIAG, the Department of Computer, Control, and Management Engineering at "La Sapienza". He has (co-)authored more than 40 papers in journals and international conferences, mainly in the area of algorithms and protocols for wireless and sensor networks and he has been reviewer for several international conferences and journals and PC member of some international conferences. His current research interests concern the design and the analysis of efficient algorithms and protocols for resource constrained networks and their application to wireless sensor networks also in the context of the conservation of cultural heritage. He has been involved in a number of EU projects as researcher and PI and he is currently the coordinator of the FET OPEN project PLEASED. In 2002 e founded the SME WLAB where he is currently the CTO and in 2012 he founded the spin-off WSENSE. He leads e research group of 4 Ph.D students, 1 pos doc and 5 master students in the Wireless Sensor Networks lab at DIAG. Since 2002 he teaches classes in computer networks at "La Sapienza".

    Courses

    Recovering the Humankind's Past and Saving the Universal Heritage

