Science and Technology in the Silla Cultural Heritage by Pohang University of Science and Technology

4.7
stars
44 ratings
16 reviews

Science and Technology in the Silla Heritage The course explores the scientific and technological aspects of the cultural heritage of Silla, an ancient dynasty in Korea, and its relationship with other ancient civilizations in the world. The lecture series will cover major cultural heritage of Silla: Bulguksa, Seokguram, Cheomseongdae, Poseokjeong, the Sacred Bell of Great King Seongdeok, and metallurgy. Modern development in science and technology occurred mostly in the West. But during ancient times,various developments were madein science and technology in many countries outside of the West. In that sense, this series of lectures aims to obtain better understanding of the development in science and technology in the Silla dynasty through scientific and technological analysis of Silla cultural properties....

16 Reviews for Science and Technology in the Silla Cultural Heritage

By Joy S

Sep 24, 2018

In Korean, which forced me to read subtitles. However, some of the info was really fascinating.

By Juan F C

Jun 12, 2021

Great course! Awesome professors! Before the course I had no idea of the Silla period, but now I know a lot of things of korean history which are very interesting. Besides, there is a remarkable scientific work regarding cultural heritage which show a different way to see ancient technology.

By Munire N B

Oct 11, 2019

It was a good experience to learn about different subjects of the Silla period with an interdisciplinar view. I've learned a lot and it was a nice process. Thank you professors for these lectures.

By Leon B

May 30, 2020

This course is very interesting. I learn much about cultural and history of Silla kingdom. I hope there will be more class about Korean cultural heritage or Korean culture generally

By Diana S M

Mar 18, 2021

Es un excelente curso para comprender parte de una cultura poco explorada y la cual muchas veces no mencionada en la escuela, en el caso de mi pais, lo recomiendo totalmente.

By Lucy W

Jul 17, 2021

Rare to find a Korean history related course, i enjoyed this so much and learnt a lot. I wish it was longer.

By Tadea B

Sep 12, 2020

The best course. I really enjoyed every lesson and learnt so many amazing and interesting facts of Silla.

By Charles C

May 26, 2022

TThanks , I enjoyed the fact that it was a very ?

By Lily

May 2, 2021

One of the most interesting courses I've studied!

By Camila L B

Jan 9, 2021

It was super interesting and easy to understand.

By Lucy C

Jul 24, 2019

Good lecture as one of a Korean

By Winston A W

Jun 2, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By ELMER P M P

Sep 26, 2021

thank you

By Mehul k

Jul 27, 2020

nice

By Desiree A

Jun 29, 2020

Very interesting course with an interdisciplinary approach to Silla culture. I would have liked to have an opportunity to ask questions to the instructors. In some lectures I would have liked more detailed explanations instead of having the instructors present questions.

By Ajith K

Aug 20, 2020

Very nice this one

