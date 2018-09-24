By Joy S•
Sep 24, 2018
In Korean, which forced me to read subtitles. However, some of the info was really fascinating.
By Juan F C•
Jun 12, 2021
Great course! Awesome professors! Before the course I had no idea of the Silla period, but now I know a lot of things of korean history which are very interesting. Besides, there is a remarkable scientific work regarding cultural heritage which show a different way to see ancient technology.
By Munire N B•
Oct 11, 2019
It was a good experience to learn about different subjects of the Silla period with an interdisciplinar view. I've learned a lot and it was a nice process. Thank you professors for these lectures.
By Leon B•
May 30, 2020
This course is very interesting. I learn much about cultural and history of Silla kingdom. I hope there will be more class about Korean cultural heritage or Korean culture generally
By Diana S M•
Mar 18, 2021
Es un excelente curso para comprender parte de una cultura poco explorada y la cual muchas veces no mencionada en la escuela, en el caso de mi pais, lo recomiendo totalmente.
By Lucy W•
Jul 17, 2021
Rare to find a Korean history related course, i enjoyed this so much and learnt a lot. I wish it was longer.
By Tadea B•
Sep 12, 2020
The best course. I really enjoyed every lesson and learnt so many amazing and interesting facts of Silla.
By Charles C•
May 26, 2022
TThanks , I enjoyed the fact that it was a very ?
By Lily•
May 2, 2021
One of the most interesting courses I've studied!
By Camila L B•
Jan 9, 2021
It was super interesting and easy to understand.
By Lucy C•
Jul 24, 2019
Good lecture as one of a Korean
By Winston A W•
Jun 2, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By ELMER P M P•
Sep 26, 2021
thank you
By Mehul k•
Jul 27, 2020
nice
By Desiree A•
Jun 29, 2020
Very interesting course with an interdisciplinary approach to Silla culture. I would have liked to have an opportunity to ask questions to the instructors. In some lectures I would have liked more detailed explanations instead of having the instructors present questions.
By Ajith K•
Aug 20, 2020
Very nice this one