Learner Reviews & Feedback for Strategic Career Self-Management by The State University of New York

4.5
275 ratings
About the Course

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the current economy, Americans shift jobs every 4-5 years, which translates into 8-10 job transitions, including several career changes, over one’s life time. With competition for jobs on the rise, a person’s continuing employability and career success are increasingly defined by his or her mastery of individual career development and the ability to effectively "manage oneself" (P. Drucker). In this course, you will learn how to think strategically and professionally about your career self-management. Through this course you'll develop an objective, external view of your marketable skills as a solid foundation for building a strong career brand. In particular, you'll be able to: - explain why developing a protean and boundaryless career perspective based on transferable (portable) skills is advantageous for continuing employability and career growth; - design your portable skills portfolio, identify and examine critically important competencies underpinning your transferable skills, and analyze your career self-management competency gaps; - increase self-awareness, pinpoint your career goals, and envision your future work self; - recognize the central role of self-management for developing transferable, marketable, skills and create a customized self-management information system (Career Development Lab) for ongoing personal development and professional growth; - conduct a thorough, competency-based job analysis in your area of interest and examine practices of evidence-based, data-driven competitive employee selection; -implement your newly developed skills for crafting effective selection criteria statements and refining your job applications....

By Alan M

Jan 3, 2019

This course had a profound impact on my personal and professional development. It was instrumental in helping me make important career choices and increasing my confidence in moving forward.

By Sunny

May 26, 2020

It is said that common is very uncommon . This course teaches the career development is a very simple and methodological way. This is very effective and practical. Beauty in the simplicity.

By Nathalie I

Aug 11, 2016

Great course with very useful enlightening on career brand management and very useful tools and links to know yourself more, to better prepare for career development.

By Andrew Z

Dec 5, 2016

This course was helpful in motivating me to do some serious introspection and providing tools to assess my soft skills; my core values; my career interests; and my competencies. I especially liked the first three weeks of the course, where the instruction and exercises were clear, coherent and inspiring. In weeks 4 and 5, the instruction became a little muddied, but I still found the exercises very helpful. Overall I would definitely recommend this course to anybody struggling in a job search or wanting to make a career change.

By Neil B

Nov 2, 2019

I really enjoyed the Strategic Career Self-Management course. I have an interest in strategic management and thinking and am interested in how the instructors connected these with career development. It's a different approach than using traditional goal-setting and career planning. I like the idea of viewing ourselves as an organization and thinking strategically in for further development. Thanks for creating and sharing this course.

By Giada C

May 29, 2016

Very good course. It has transformed my approach to career development. Before I was not sure about how to manage my career and I was trying to learn a lot of skills without thinking about how to use them. This course has provided me with the tools and methodology that I need to be more strategic and focused in my career management.

By Lisa S

Feb 22, 2016

Good course with so many tools for career self management. I think this is an essential course for those who are entering the workplace environment, those who are entrepreneurial, and those who have experience but want to develop and advance their skills. Thanks!

By Michael K

Oct 5, 2017

If your looking to revitalize or advance your career, this course will help you become a self- directed learner and seek out opportunities to enhance your portfolio.

By Andrea

Feb 20, 2016

Good general guidance, Richard Sellers was the most useful. Interesting how even established in a career can be considered a "generalist".

By Ana C

Mar 10, 2016

Visuals were not great. Content was a bit irrelevant

By Pooya S

Sep 13, 2016

Very shallow

By Sohail B

Oct 12, 2017

Brief Profile: Sohail Butt

I am a man of 58 years old and having an experience of almost 30 years of Business Management of Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Industries of Pakistan. Presently I am having my own Consulting Company " AIMMS CONSULTING" and extending my services as Management Consultant to different companies of said sectors.

I am of the conviction that learning is never ending and have a habit of learning new ideas about my favorite subject about Business Metrics.

I really appreciate highly the efforts of my respected dynamic & competent Instructors Dr. Valeri Chukhlomin, Dr. Michele Forte, Dr. Kymn Harvin Rutigliano , Dr. John M. Beckem II, Dr. Tonka Jokelova & Amy Giaculli and enjoyed the course material and videos presentation of this course. Mind blowing conceptual approach was adopted especially in the areas of basic conceptual knowledge of Strategic Career Self Management in depth. Overall it was my superb experience of learning.

SUGGESTION:

MY PERSONAL HUMBLE REQUEST, Please make also the important components of course material as a part of this Certificate with % AGGREGATE so that it has a much more worth & impact for the courses participated.

A separate Transcript must be issued with having Aggregate % Score and important Components of participated course.

By Veronica O

Nov 4, 2020

This is a course with so much depth for career individuals. Very practical and highly inspirational. The end of this course is the beginning of a conscious and progressive career journey. I enjoyed the course and I have been challenged to do more. The time spent here is worth it. I think differently now, Well done

By Omodiaogbe S

Feb 11, 2016

The course offers insight on how to get prepared in the dynamic labor market and how to be in control of one's life. It's an eye-opening course, and therefore highly recommended for everyone wanting to be in control of his/her life in the turbulent labor market, and being in charge for career self -management

By Melody A A

Sep 3, 2020

I did not understand the importance of soft and transferable skills, this course provided a simple explanation that helped me through the CDL to identify my skills and to develop a plan to improve on areas were i am lacking.

By Thomas S

Aug 13, 2016

This course is fantastic in helping job seekers learn to view themselves and the jobs they are interested in, from the perspective of the hiring authority. Also, will provide skills to be successful on your career path.

By Zahra L M

Feb 15, 2016

This course along with the specialization is one of the best I've ever taken and it is greatfully helpful for anyone in any major with any career experience.

Give yourselves a chance with this eye opener course.

By Theodorian Z

Dec 19, 2021

This course is very useful for understanding your strengths and driving your potential with full power to the successful accomplishments in the professional career.

By Undram M

Mar 14, 2016

This course was very practical and provided lots of useful templates and materials. I'm looking forward next courses on this Specialization. Thank you Professors.

By Alejandra B P

Feb 18, 2019

It's been a great experience and it actually has made me think about my professional career and my next goals in life. So it's disruptive but very very good.

By 王璐

Feb 18, 2021

This course is very good! Gave me a lot of ideas, let me open another smooth career path and in line with my own smooth track. Thank you for Coursera.

By AIKATERINI D

Jun 22, 2017

This course was really helpful for me and make me think about so many new aspects of myself and the career that I want.. I recommend it to everyone

By MOHAMED M P

Sep 3, 2020

This course is very helpful for me and make me think about so many new aspects of myself and the career that I want.. I recommend it to everyone

By Ronit B E

Jan 2, 2017

I enjoy going trough the process and understand the system of self improvement in todays markets.

It helps me coach my clients through the process

By Jay L

Jan 25, 2021

Very nice courses.

Each section is short enough so that even I need to take care of my kids, I can still learn this course effectively.

