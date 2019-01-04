AM
Jan 3, 2019
This course had a profound impact on my personal and professional development. It was instrumental in helping me make important career choices and increasing my confidence in moving forward.
SS
May 25, 2020
It is said that common is very uncommon . This course teaches the career development is a very simple and methodological way. This is very effective and practical. Beauty in the simplicity.
By Alan M•
Jan 3, 2019
By Sunny•
May 26, 2020
By Nathalie I•
Aug 11, 2016
Great course with very useful enlightening on career brand management and very useful tools and links to know yourself more, to better prepare for career development.
By Andrew Z•
Dec 5, 2016
This course was helpful in motivating me to do some serious introspection and providing tools to assess my soft skills; my core values; my career interests; and my competencies. I especially liked the first three weeks of the course, where the instruction and exercises were clear, coherent and inspiring. In weeks 4 and 5, the instruction became a little muddied, but I still found the exercises very helpful. Overall I would definitely recommend this course to anybody struggling in a job search or wanting to make a career change.
By Neil B•
Nov 2, 2019
I really enjoyed the Strategic Career Self-Management course. I have an interest in strategic management and thinking and am interested in how the instructors connected these with career development. It's a different approach than using traditional goal-setting and career planning. I like the idea of viewing ourselves as an organization and thinking strategically in for further development. Thanks for creating and sharing this course.
By Giada C•
May 29, 2016
Very good course. It has transformed my approach to career development. Before I was not sure about how to manage my career and I was trying to learn a lot of skills without thinking about how to use them. This course has provided me with the tools and methodology that I need to be more strategic and focused in my career management.
By Lisa S•
Feb 22, 2016
Good course with so many tools for career self management. I think this is an essential course for those who are entering the workplace environment, those who are entrepreneurial, and those who have experience but want to develop and advance their skills. Thanks!
By Michael K•
Oct 5, 2017
If your looking to revitalize or advance your career, this course will help you become a self- directed learner and seek out opportunities to enhance your portfolio.
By Andrea•
Feb 20, 2016
Good general guidance, Richard Sellers was the most useful. Interesting how even established in a career can be considered a "generalist".
By Ana C•
Mar 10, 2016
Visuals were not great. Content was a bit irrelevant
By Pooya S•
Sep 13, 2016
Very shallow
By Sohail B•
Oct 12, 2017
Brief Profile: Sohail Butt
I am a man of 58 years old and having an experience of almost 30 years of Business Management of Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Industries of Pakistan. Presently I am having my own Consulting Company " AIMMS CONSULTING" and extending my services as Management Consultant to different companies of said sectors.
I am of the conviction that learning is never ending and have a habit of learning new ideas about my favorite subject about Business Metrics.
I really appreciate highly the efforts of my respected dynamic & competent Instructors Dr. Valeri Chukhlomin, Dr. Michele Forte, Dr. Kymn Harvin Rutigliano , Dr. John M. Beckem II, Dr. Tonka Jokelova & Amy Giaculli and enjoyed the course material and videos presentation of this course. Mind blowing conceptual approach was adopted especially in the areas of basic conceptual knowledge of Strategic Career Self Management in depth. Overall it was my superb experience of learning.
SUGGESTION:
MY PERSONAL HUMBLE REQUEST, Please make also the important components of course material as a part of this Certificate with % AGGREGATE so that it has a much more worth & impact for the courses participated.
A separate Transcript must be issued with having Aggregate % Score and important Components of participated course.
By Veronica O•
Nov 4, 2020
This is a course with so much depth for career individuals. Very practical and highly inspirational. The end of this course is the beginning of a conscious and progressive career journey. I enjoyed the course and I have been challenged to do more. The time spent here is worth it. I think differently now, Well done
By Omodiaogbe S•
Feb 11, 2016
The course offers insight on how to get prepared in the dynamic labor market and how to be in control of one's life. It's an eye-opening course, and therefore highly recommended for everyone wanting to be in control of his/her life in the turbulent labor market, and being in charge for career self -management
By Melody A A•
Sep 3, 2020
I did not understand the importance of soft and transferable skills, this course provided a simple explanation that helped me through the CDL to identify my skills and to develop a plan to improve on areas were i am lacking.
By Thomas S•
Aug 13, 2016
This course is fantastic in helping job seekers learn to view themselves and the jobs they are interested in, from the perspective of the hiring authority. Also, will provide skills to be successful on your career path.
By Zahra L M•
Feb 15, 2016
This course along with the specialization is one of the best I've ever taken and it is greatfully helpful for anyone in any major with any career experience.
Give yourselves a chance with this eye opener course.
By Theodorian Z•
Dec 19, 2021
This course is very useful for understanding your strengths and driving your potential with full power to the successful accomplishments in the professional career.
By Undram M•
Mar 14, 2016
This course was very practical and provided lots of useful templates and materials. I'm looking forward next courses on this Specialization. Thank you Professors.
By Alejandra B P•
Feb 18, 2019
It's been a great experience and it actually has made me think about my professional career and my next goals in life. So it's disruptive but very very good.
By 王璐•
Feb 18, 2021
This course is very good! Gave me a lot of ideas, let me open another smooth career path and in line with my own smooth track. Thank you for Coursera.
By AIKATERINI D•
Jun 22, 2017
This course was really helpful for me and make me think about so many new aspects of myself and the career that I want.. I recommend it to everyone
By MOHAMED M P•
Sep 3, 2020
By Ronit B E•
Jan 2, 2017
I enjoy going trough the process and understand the system of self improvement in todays markets.
It helps me coach my clients through the process
By Jay L•
Jan 25, 2021
Very nice courses.
Each section is short enough so that even I need to take care of my kids, I can still learn this course effectively.