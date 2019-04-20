How do we create innovative and effective solutions to social problems around the world ? This course was designed for individuals and organizations who want to identify and bring about transformative societal change. Professors Jim Thompson and Ian “Mac” MacMillan help you develop both a strategy and a framework for your social enterprise based on their years of experience and expertise teaching social entrepreneurship and advising entrepreneurs. You’ll learn how to define a social problem, understand contextual realities, develop a solution, and plan for effective deployment. By the end of this course, you’ll have a deep understanding of the realities of launching an enterprise, be prepared for every step of the process, and put your social entrepreneurial venture on the path to success.
This course is part of the Business Strategies for A Better World Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1
In this module, you’ll learn how to define a social enterprise and develop its basic framework. You’ll gain a deep understanding of the critical importance of research to identify patterns, cause, and context. You’ll master the process of Idea Generation and analyze the successes and failures of others to be better able to attract funding for your social enterprise. You’ll also learn how to examine factors and contexts through Segmentation, and differentiate between Transactional Accessibility and Acceptability. By the end of this module, you’ll have a more clearly defined understanding of the problem your organization wants to tackle and how to fund your project.
Module 2
This module was designed to promote a deep understanding of your beneficiaries through segmentation in order to design solutions to the Social Problem of your enterprise. After identifying and segmenting major factors and contexts of your population, you’ll draft a Segment Attractiveness Scoring Table that will enable you to analyze the beneficiaries of your solution, and then use the Beneficiary Experience Table to refine that solution. Finally, you’ll learn how to differentiate between Screen-In and Screen-Out Criteria to identify potential problems. By the end of this module, you’ll be able to create a Concept Map for your own social enterprise, and visualize the trajectory and potential outcomes of your solution.
Module 3
In this module, you’ll examine the details and operational realities of your social enterprise. You’ll identify deliverables, needs of beneficiaries, and expected costs. You’ll explore key concepts such as Unit of Business, Social Impact and Financial Goals, and the Deliverables and Cost Table to assist in operationalizing the venture. By the end of this module, you’ll be able to better assess how success will be defined in your venture and the key deliverables and capabilities required to maintain your social enterprise.
Module 4
This module was designed to help you test the feasibility of your social enterprise. By utilizing the Most Competitive Alternatives in organizing a Proposed Beneficiary Experience Table, you’ll be able to assess advantages and disadvantages against relevant competition. Once you have a plausible and attractive proposition, you’ll deploy a quick and cost-effective test-of-concept to scaffold future success for your venture. Finally, you’ll discover the inevitable socio-politics that emerge with multiple stakeholders, and learn how to navigate these issues effectively while maintaining support. By the end of this module, you’ll have developed a powerful strategy that will ensure success for your social entrepreneurial ventures.
Reviews
- 5 stars72.17%
- 4 stars21.48%
- 3 stars5.50%
- 2 stars0.55%
- 1 star0.27%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP
The concepts and steps required to give a shape to your ideas is well explained.
This course offers practical, tangible steps to understanding social entrepreneurship principles and provides clear examples to learn from.
Excellence. It is concise and applicable to my micro-business
Excellent framework and real life examples applied for the developing world. Excellent!!
About the Business Strategies for A Better World Specialization
You’re not just interested in making money. You’re interested in making a difference in the world too. Set your career and your business on the road to success by learning evidence-based strategies to achieve sustainable social impact: profits with purpose. This specialization was designed to give you the tools and strategies you need to create measurable social impact around the world – whether your impact goal is to create jobs, to reduce malnutrition, or to increase access to environmentally-friendly and affordable housing, or to make a positive difference in some other way. In these four courses taught by acclaimed Wharton professors, you’ll learn how to apply effective business strategies to real-world problems through a deep understanding of the global practices and trends shaping the world today. By the end of this Specialization, you’ll be able to:
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.