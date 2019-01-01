Profile

James D. Thompson

Director, Wharton Social Entrepreneurship Program

James D. Thompson, is coauthor of "The Social Entrepreneur’s Playbook" and co-founder and director of the Wharton Social Entrepreneurship Program.

His current research is focused on social entrepreneurship, future market growth, and investment under conditions of high uncertainty. He teaches in Wharton Executive Education programs and works with management teams around the world to design and execute organic growth strategies that increase the value of their firms.

Prior to joining the academic world, he was a divisional director of a public company, responsible for business unit turnarounds and new market development. He currently serves on the executive board of a venture capital–funded company in Philadelphia.

James holds a PhD from The Swiss Institute of Technology (EPFL) and is published in the Harvard Business Review, Journal of Management, Long Range Planning, Management Science, Organization Science, and the Research-Technology Management Journal. He is a recipient of Best Paper Awards in the Entrepreneurship Division of the U.S. Academy of Management, the Innovation Management category of the European Business School, and the 2013 Gerald E. Hills Award (AMA EMSIG) of the American Marketing Association.

Social Entrepreneurship

