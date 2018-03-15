DD
Apr 29, 2020
Great course on Entrepreneurship providing insights on crating a great business strategy according to the demographics and effective implementation.
KF
Feb 6, 2020
The lecturers have in depth knowledge of the topics and the examples used the the course were done in such a way that i could easily relate with.
By Nunki•
Mar 14, 2018
This course give me a really good understanding about Social Entrepreneurship. The materials are simple yet rich of information. As a person without business background and English as second language, at the first time I thought it will be hard for me to study. But it turned out, I can understand because professors are explain using daily conversation words. Of course there are business terms mentioned, but they provide small text for the explanation. Thank you very much. I am a happy student.
By Yachneet P•
Apr 27, 2020
Even though I run a social enterprise which won the UN Award for Environmental sustainability in 2017 and we are ECOSOC certified now by UN, yet there were things to refresh and learn. Really enjoyed both of them. looking forward to doing a program on campus soon. Cheers Yachneet
By Jessica D•
Jul 29, 2020
Got really bored of the limited entrepreneurial examples. Would have been nice to see/understand more concepts than just the Zambia Feeds example. AidsAid, etc, were awesome for mixing it up and providing a different idea and perspective.
By Chow Y S•
Jul 4, 2020
A few interesting concepts but the lectures were rather mundane. Would be a better course if the professors can be more engaging instead of just reading off the slides provided. Honestly, this specific course is not as engaging as other professors at Wharton but the e-book provided would be quite beneficial
By Musambo M•
Aug 21, 2020
I remember when Professor Philip Nichols said people will always get done what they need to get done when he delivered the course on corruption, I knew right away I had to do what I needed to do. & then I also knew that the course on Social Entrepreneurship was the answer to the questions I had to deal with the challenges I was facing with my business. However, I had no clue to what extent this would be true. As the course progresses the content becomes more interactive, involving & the pressure cannot be underrated. It is just the right tool that provides the right skills & helps you deliver. These are experts. & I am glad I enrolled. I had no money & you gave me financial aid. Thank you Wharton School. I got more than what I hoped for.
By JIGNESH S•
Aug 4, 2020
The teaching methods are really great. the simplification of most complicated processes are really helpful for designing & working on i can say FULL PROOF plan for any social idea execution providing we don't skip any steps. looking forward for many more opportunities for fine tuning & keep upgrading my skills from both the professors. best regards & wish you best wishes for all current & new projects.
By Shefali S•
Nov 21, 2018
Since I am the mentor for Entrepreneurship in my University- Chitkara University, this course has been extremely helpful to me . Also in teh process of taking this course , I am on week 2 and I feel this is something which i woud refer to my students in university. Well explained !
Thankyou
Shefali Saluja | Assistant Professor | Chitkara University
shefali.saluja@chitkara.edu.in
By Madelene O•
May 25, 2020
This is an exemplary course and probably one of the best I have taken here at Coursera. The course outline is strong, the content is succinct and incredibly helpful. I am currently building a social enterprise and this course has given me another boost of confidence to carry on. Thank you to both the lecturers - both are entertaining and insightful.
By Seongwon C•
Apr 22, 2020
I loved this course!!! The content really helped me to think again with my own business. It gives this very solid base on the necessary steps you need to do. And it was quite interesting reading the social entrepreneur's playbook. It was like a really good bonus Thanks for this great lecture
By Pranoti W•
Jun 11, 2020
It's a great course for someone looking to understand the basics of social entrepreneurship. The course modules provide useful frameworks to help you identify problems, refine solutions and identify the effort and investment required to get started!
By Kelly L•
Mar 10, 2018
This is exactly the knowledge I have been seeking, presented in a very clear understandable format. Professor Thompson and Professor "Mac" are engaging, entertaining and, at moments, genuinely adorable. I truly enjoyed the course, thank you!
By Kanatta K•
May 20, 2020
A truly insightful introduction to the topic of social entrepreneurship by two clearly engaged, knowledgeable and pragmatic teachers. I enjoyed learning about the concepts and feel well-informed about the inherent challenges. Thank you
By Harald F•
Sep 29, 2018
Clearly presented, a step-by-step logical explanation of how to approach goals with social benefit with an entrepreneurial mindset. Kudos to you for having developed this and making it available to the wider public via the Internet.
By Dhinesh A D•
Apr 30, 2020
By AnyBodyCanDevelop -•
Feb 7, 2020
By Julie H•
May 26, 2019
This course offers practical, tangible steps to understanding social entrepreneurship principles and provides clear examples to learn from.
By Elke R•
Oct 19, 2020
Great course that provides you with a detailed road map for setting up a social enterprise - with interesting examples. Loved it!
By Daniel M D•
Dec 16, 2018
A class that introduces solid theoretical and practical tools to prepare for a social venture. Would recommend without a doubt.
By Kate R•
Jul 14, 2019
Wish there were more practical tasks and check within the community like the course on circular econoy by Lund university
By Cecilia•
Mar 13, 2020
A very clear and concise step by step guide to thoroughly plan a social endeavour and set it up for success
By Borja P O•
Jun 21, 2019
Course on how to undertake and analyze social issues. The teachers are very didactic in their explanations
By Sanjay R•
Mar 22, 2020
The course has given me a template for all things I would need to make a successful venture possible.
By Saahil G•
Dec 22, 2019
Wonderful course. Covers everything you need to learn to kickstart your Social Entrepreneur journey.
By Charity B•
Jun 27, 2018
This course is exactly what i needed. It is well explained and the case studies given are very good.
By FREDJOGER B M•
Jan 26, 2019
Excellent course for those who want to learn strategies to design a sustainable social enterprise.