About this Specialization

You’re not just interested in making money. You’re interested in making a difference in the world too. Set your career and your business on the road to success by learning evidence-based strategies to achieve sustainable social impact: profits with purpose. This specialization was designed to give you the tools and strategies you need to create measurable social impact around the world – whether your impact goal is to create jobs, to reduce malnutrition, or to increase access to environmentally-friendly and affordable housing, or to make a positive difference in some other way. In these four courses taught by acclaimed Wharton professors, you’ll learn how to apply effective business strategies to real-world problems through a deep understanding of the global practices and trends shaping the world today. By the end of this Specialization, you’ll be able to: ● Lead, invest and make business decisions for social impact ● Analyze information about global trends to make more informed strategic business decisions ● Understand the role of corruption in societies so you can make better business decisions ● Develop, launch, test, and scale entrepreneurship projects which have high-potential of significant positive social impact
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Global Trends for Business and Society

Corruption

Social Entrepreneurship

Business Strategies for Social Impact

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

