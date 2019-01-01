Professor Nichols is a Professor of Legal Studies and Business Ethics at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. His research focuses on corruption and emerging economies. He has conducted fieldwork in and has worked with organizations in more than thirty countries on issues of corruption control and business development. Professor Nichols has served as the Co-Chair of a United Nations’ expert committee on trade facilitation and as Co-Chair of the American Society of International Law’s interest group on Economic Law. He currently serves as Co-Chair of the interest group on corruption and as the President of the Academy of Legal Studies in Business. Professor Nichols has been given seventeen teaching awards while at the University of Pennsylvania.