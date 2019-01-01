Mauro is the Dr. Felix Zandman Endowed Professor in International Management at the Wharton School. He received a PhD in sociology from Yale University and a Doctorate in political economy from the University of Oviedo in his native Spain. He is a member of the advisory board of the Escuela de Finanzas Aplicadas (Grupo Analistas), and serves as the Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on Emerging Multinationals. He is a trustee of the Fundación Princesa de Asturias, the Royal Foundation of Spain.