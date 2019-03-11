About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Business Strategies for A Better World Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Global Financial Crisis
  • Trend Analysis
  • Economy
  • Trading
  • Strategic Management
University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1: People and Markets Around the World

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 91 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Money Around the World

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 67 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Global Economic and Financial Imbalances

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 125 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: The Shifting Geopolitical Landscape

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 82 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Business Strategies for A Better World Specialization

Business Strategies for A Better World

