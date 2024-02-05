The AI Awakening: Implications for the Economy and Society

This course explores how the advances in artificial intelligence can and will transform our economy and society in the near future.
You will hear insights from esteemed AI researchers and industry leaders in technology, economics, and business. The curriculum addresses the technological underpinnings of Generative AI, its profound implications for businesses and the broader economy, and the potential risks associated with AI-driven transformations in the workforce. By the end of this course, you will be equipped with the foresight necessary to navigate the transformative landscape of AI. Notable guest speakers include Eric Schmidt (former CEO of Google), Laura Tyson (esteemed Berkeley professor and former Director of the National Economic Council), Bindu Reddy (CEO and Co-Founder - Abacus.AI), Alex Wang (Founder of Scale AI), Mira Murati (CTO of OpenAI), Jack Clark (Co-founder of Anthropic), and Mustafa Suleyman (Founder of Inflection.AI). They originally joined a conversation with Erik Brynjolfsson and Sebastian Thrun at Stanford University in Spring 2023, and we believe that their insights will be as valuable to your understanding as they were to the Stanford community. Special thanks to James da Costa for his work on the development of this course.