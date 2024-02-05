Stanford University
The AI Awakening: Implications for the Economy and Society
Stanford University

The AI Awakening: Implications for the Economy and Society

Erik Brynjolfsson

Instructor: Erik Brynjolfsson

What you'll learn

  • Fundamentals of Generative AI

  • Impact of Generative AI on Business and the Economy

  • Potential Risks of GenAI and its Effects on Employment

  • Insights from Speakers from Google, OpenAI, Scale AI, and Other Top AI Companies

There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, we will delve into the technological basics of generative AI, explore the recent progress shaping its current capabilities, examine the roles played by data and human input in model development, and experience live demos of Generative AI solutions. We will join conversations with Jack Clark (Co-founder of Anthropic), Mira Murati (CTO of OpenAI), and Alexandr Wang (Founder of Scale AI).

In this module, we will delve into the landscape of Generative AI startups. We will examine the business and economic implications of Generative AI by drawing insights from past automation lessons and contemplating the broader workforce effects, including shifts in employment dynamics and skill-based training. We will join conversations with Laura Tyson (a renowned Berkeley professor and former Director of the National Economic Council), and Bindu Reddy (the CEO and Co-Founder of Abacus.AI).

In this module, our focus will be to examine the potential risks associated with Generative AI for society, while simultaneously delving into the benefits it could bring into the world. We will consider a future where work may undergo significant transformation or even become obsolete. We will join conversations with Mustafa Suleyman (Founder of Inflection.AI) and Eric Schmidt (former CEO of Google).

Erik Brynjolfsson
Stanford University
Stanford University

