The course introduces you to cutting-edge research in the economics of AI and the implications for economic growth and labor markets. We start by analyzing the nature of intelligence and information theory. Then we connect our analysis to modeling production and technological change in economics, and how these processes are affected by AI. Next we turn to how technological change drives aggregate economic growth, covering a range of scenarios including a potential growth singularity. We also study the impact of AI-driven technological change on labor markets and workers, evaluating to what extent fears about technological unemployment are well-founded. We continue with an analysis of economic policies to deal with advanced AI. Finally, we evaluate the potential for transformative progress in AI to lead to significant disruptions and study the problem of how humans can control highly intelligent AI algorithms.
1st Year MA/PhD sequence in economics or similar level of analytical skill at advanced undergraduate level
how advanced artificial intelligence will affect our economy and our society
What is Intelligence?
Welcome to the Economics of AI! This week, we are starting with an analysis of the nature of intelligence, its relationship to agents and goals, and the basics of information theory. We will also take a quick look at recent advances in AI and what they entail for our economy. These are materials that are not typically covered in economics courses, but they are crucial for understanding the profound changes that AI will trigger in our economy. We will build on them in the economic models that we will cover in the following modules. As you are working through the course materials, please share your impressions in our discussion forum. The forum also has a section in which I want to invite you to discuss the most up-to-date technological advances in AI and speculate how they will affect us.
Modeling Technological Progress
Welcome to week 2 of the Economics of AI! I hope that you have enjoyed the material so far, and that it has changed your outlook on AI. This week, we are going back to a more traditional economic theme: how to capture technological progress in economic models.
AI and Economic Growth
Welcome to week 3. After last week’s materials on modeling technological advances, we are turning to their effects on economic growth, which has traditionally been the main driver of people’s living standards.
Labor Markets and Inequality
Welcome to week 4 of the Economics of AI, in which we will zero in on the implications of technological advances such as AI for labor markets and inequality.
