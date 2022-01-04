CL
Jan 3, 2022
MC
Oct 6, 2021
By Christina L•
Jan 4, 2022
I have only gone part way through the first weeks courses, but I have to say that this is an excellently designed and taught course. Really well done, Dr. Korinek!
By Marcella C•
Oct 7, 2021
Great course!! So many interesting models and a very cool way to think about the world as we go into the future.