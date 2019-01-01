Anton Korinek is a Professor at the University of Virginia, Department of Economics and Darden School of Business, the David M. Rubenstein Fellow at the Brookings Institution, the Economics Lead at the Centre for the Governance of AI, and a Research Associate at the NBER and CEPR. He received his PhD from Columbia University in 2007 after several years of work experience in the IT and financial sector. He has also worked at Johns Hopkins and at the University of Maryland and has been a visiting scholar at Harvard University, the World Bank, the IMF, the BIS and numerous central banks. His areas of expertise include macroeconomics, international finance, and inequality. His most recent research investigates the effects of progress in automation and artificial intelligence for macroeconomic dynamics and inequality. Korinek also focuses on capital controls and macroprudential regulation as policy instruments to reduce the risk of financial crises. He investigates the global spillover effects of such policy measures as well as their implications for income inequality.