Aug 13, 2018
This is a great course. It foster curiosity for creative thinking and innovation from a global economy perspective. I am now aware of global trends, inequalities, economic threats and opportunities.
Apr 30, 2020
I really enjoyed this course on Global Trends for Business and Society.\n\nI travel for work within SSA and South/East Asia.\n\nI will be able to apply what I have learned.\n\nMany thanks!\n\nOrla
By Megan C D•
Feb 16, 2019
Learned so much from this course. A broad range of topics, and a delightful way to navigate through the changing times in global trends. Highly recommend!
By Vivek S•
Oct 6, 2018
Wonderful. I've had a great interest in the subject for a long time and much of the discourse & material was already known to me but it was still useful to have it delivered in such a structured logically flowing fashion. Certainly helped fill in the odd gap.
And Mr. Guillen is an absolute joy to listen to, to the point where I found myself wishing I was physically attending his class so we could delve deeper into the subject. There are some wonderful stories in there illustrating the topic at hand (an example featuring painter Salvador Dali that illustrates the idea of currency and its debasement, is particularly charming).
I would strongly recommend this module to anybody who's interested in learning about the patterns that shape our world and what that can tell us about the future.
By William S J•
May 12, 2019
This course is very informational and exciting! I highly recommend taking this course to develop understanding above global economics and business.
By Zeynep Ö•
May 6, 2019
Excellent course.I love coursera :)
By Martyna M K•
Apr 4, 2020
Content was great and very good and easy to learn, at least for me. However, as I have a solid understanding of economic and financial topics and am curious about it by nature, the course including the tests could have been on a more advanced level for me. It would help to state in the course description whether it's a beginner, intermediate or advanced level. Other than that I'm very satisfied about the quality of the content and the great Professor of course. Looking forward to do more courses via this platform.
By Musambo M•
Jul 23, 2020
This course is meticulous. A very good course. I think it is true when they say Wharton is the best
Business School. So much to learn from this. Just pay attention and you will learn more than you
hear in the video. Reading, how to pay attention & how to analyze. I got the chance to learn how
to make decisions in a business taking a global perspective, what to consider when analyzing
trends & geopolitical relationships & their effects on business, consumers & markets. Thank you to Professor Mauro Guillen & the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
By Maria T Q•
Jun 5, 2020
This was a very educational and productive course! I learned a lot about the social, economic, and political relationships between all of the countries around the world. Mauro Guillen, the course professor, did an excellent job at communicating and explaining the most important concepts and ideas within the analysis of the studied trends. I also loved how he presented himself at different countries, saying various fun and historical facts that helped me understand the course topic better. I totally recommend this class!
By Isis T•
Feb 4, 2021
Dr. Guillen was a passionate, invigorated professor on Global Trends. I found his insights to be original, thoughtful, well-researched and highly valuable. This was a remarkable course, very well structured, succinct yet thought provoking. I very much look forward to exploring more courses with Dr. Guillen and learning from him. I just discovered he has written many books and I'm excited to begin reading them. Thank you for the time and energy devoted to this amazing resource.
By Gideon O•
Jul 20, 2018
I thought I had an idea of the changing dynamics in the world, especially as it related to sub-Saharan Africa until I started this course. The extent of work and research that went into putting this course together is nothing short of excellent. I will continue to follow the professor's work and play my part in ensuring that the right change is made in my country Nigeria and Africa.
Thank you - Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and Coursera for making this possible.
By Loes v D•
Nov 1, 2020
I thought this was such an interesting and well-explained course! I especially enjoyed the little snippets from different countries and the explanation of the relevancy of their histories for the topics we discussed. As a European citizen, it was especially interesting to hear these topics explained by a professor who teaches within the US and to see the differences from the way I have been explained things or how they are presented in the news.
By Jonhny G G R•
Jan 6, 2021
Do you want to grasp a little bit of the international relations and basic trends of the world quickly? Do this course. Honestly: it's simple and very worthwhile. The professor is very charismatic and also very familiar with the topic - the graphs really helped to understand everything. My time and money were well spent, and I would easily recommend this course to my colleagues. Thanks, Wharton University - excellent quality right here.
By Meg K•
Jun 19, 2018
Concise, fact full, information dense, current, RELEVANT, tour through history into today's application of policy. Economic, political, and social as they apply toward global business application. I will have to repeat listening to these lectures because there is so much to note. Thank you! I backed out of a MA/MBA program in International Business a decade ago and this course inspires me why I was ever interested in this path.
By Vidar Ö•
May 23, 2020
This course is a wonderful introduction to a number of topics, ranging from demography and economics to capital flows and geopolitics. Mr. Guillen, the course professor, is an excellent presenter - I particularly enjoyed his videos from different places around the world. I strongly recommend this course to any person interested in the aforementioned topics.
By Tawship A•
Apr 20, 2020
This is awesome for an enthusiast like me to go through such level of 'Global Issues' that actually sets Global Financial Compass & corresponding Eco-system.Besides, the analysis of the set issues was on point & presenter has put all his astute move to get us enlightened with more interesting ways. All the very best for your future endeavors.
By Sybil Z•
Jun 11, 2020
gained quite a lot of insight into the world we are living in, though in recent years quite of a lot more major events happened, and do change a lot. Looking forward to an updated version of the course, and further analyze the current situation. (China-US's trade war is for sure a major topic worth to discuss ) Thank you for the course!
By Akshay J•
Feb 4, 2018
I am feeling so well oriented on Global aspects post this material and course, that there is an eagerness to know more about the growing changing business scenarios in this emerging world. The desire to understand the global world more better has further enhanced... Thanks for this beautiful Journey of wisdom and knowledge.
By Andrei A•
May 18, 2020
Loved this course! I learned so much and I wouldn't mind taking it all over again to cement the knowledge. The content is highly relevant and interesting. Your worldview will expand after taking this course and you might think about global events from a slightly different point of view. I highly recommend this course!
By Patrick C•
Apr 9, 2020
The course offers great perspective using history and trends in order to give good perspective for the future of Global business & society. Professor Guillen gives great examples, is very eloquent and keeps you interested with facts and bonus videos from around the world.
Highly recommended. Thank you Professor.
By CLAUDIA M S A•
Mar 9, 2020
Es un curso que cambia la forma de ver el mundo, entiendes a detalle cuales son los factores y el impacto de cada uno de los cambios globales. Te invita a analizar muchas de las situaciones que se han ido desarrollando. Las clases son divertidas ya que el profesor muestra vídeos de diferentes ciudades.
By Maria V A•
Feb 2, 2021
Very much enjoyed this course, thank you Professor Guillén!
Valuable insights from a social, economic perspective and interesting discussions about where the World may be heading. It would be great to get an update / current views given the pandemic and how it may change projections.
By Oroge S A•
Sep 6, 2020
Very informative and educative program. Now I can relate more knowledgeably with my world better and contribute meaningful to global economic development, good governance, equitable trades and resources allocation and above all political stability and human quality of life
By David B M•
Mar 8, 2019
Very good introduction to global trends for the 21st Century. Now I want to dig deeper into some the individual trends and study them in more detail. The professor met my expectation for the quality of teaching I expected from the University of Pennsylvania
By Elke R•
Sep 1, 2020
This course lays a very solid foundation for what I expect is to come. While explaining all the basics, a rich insight is given into major trends. The way in which it was built up was great, and I enjoyed all lectures. Thank you, Prof. Guillen! Great course!
By Вечернин Д С•
Aug 23, 2020
Dear Mr. Guillen!
Thank you very much for your amazing course. I am very pleased that you have paid a lot of attention to Russia as a country that will play a big role in the 21st century. I am sure that many of your predictions and suggestions are correct.
By Lynn C•
May 20, 2020
The lectures were informative and enjoyable. Very well planned and easy to follow. Professor Guillen clearly put a lot of effort into the planning of the course. I really enjoyed this course and would like to see more courses taught by Professor Guillen.