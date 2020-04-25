About this Course

40,472 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Environmental Economics
  • Global Marketing
  • Trading
  • Market (Economics)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of New Mexico

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(3,987 ratings)
Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Week 1

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min)
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Week 2

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Week 3

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 63 min)
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Week 4

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS I

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder