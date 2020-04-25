We live in a world of intensifying global relationships, one in which international business has become the key determinant of economic development and prosperity. This course, Global Business Environment, Part I, introduces students to a fundamental understanding of the socioeconomic political, cultural, and linguistic environment in which international businesses operate. This course utilizes an inquiry-based approach to understanding country level relationships in the Global Business Environment. It surveys the global business environment by asking and answering key questions about society, the global economy, cultures, institutions and languages. The questions we will ask are: 1. What is Globalization?, 2. Is Globalization New?, 3. How do Political and Social Institutions impact National Economic Development?, 4. What is the role of Culture?, 5. What are the Gains from Trade?6. Free Trade, Free-r Trade or Managed Trade?, 7. What are Foreign Currencies and how are Exchange Rates Determined?, 8. What does the Current Global Business Environment look like? This inquiry-based approach creates reflective opportunities for students to better understand the environment in which businesses operate. Lectures are delivered in an engaging manner, which encourages reflection and inquiry.
International Business IUniversity of New Mexico
Skills you will gain
- Environmental Economics
- Global Marketing
- Trading
- Market (Economics)
