This course explores the international business environment in which organisations function. You’ll learn about core analysis methods, including PESTLE, SWOT, and Boston Box Matrices, as well as the applications of Porter’s Five Forces. You’ll have the opportunity to participate in discussion forums and access case studies, as well as testing your understanding in quizzes.
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
First Ideas
This week introduces the nature of the environment, both external and internal, in which the organisation exists. It provides an initial set of insights to a range of models which are useful in managing the challenges presented by a changing environment. This week, we will cover: > What is the organisational external environment? What about the organisational internal environment?International and global contexts, and meeting useful analytical models
Analysing the External Environment
This week illustrates how PESTLE and SWOT models are applied and evaluated by organisations as they seek to make sense of the impact of the organisational environment on their activities. This week, we will cover:Generic PESTLE (Political, Economic, Socio-cultural, Technological, Legal, and Environmental) analyses; SWOT (Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analyses; PESTLE and SWOT analyses at the local, national, and international levels
Analysing the Immediate Competitive Environment
This week illustrates how Life Cycle, Boston Box, and Growth Matrix models are applied and evaluated by organisations as they seek to make sense of the impact of the organisational environment on their activities. This week, we will cover: The challenge of product life cycles; Boston Box Matrix analyses of product and brand portfolios; Ansoff Growth Matrix analyses
Analysing the Wider Competitive Environment
This week illustrates how the state of competitive rivalry in the environment is analysed and evaluated using Porter's Five Forces model, and Porters strategies for competitive advantage. This week, we will cover: The challenge of competition, Porter's Five Forces model; Competitive strategies, and competitive advantage, using Porter's strategies for competitive advantage
The case studies were good. it reinforced what was taught
Explained well..... helped me clear the understanding about various environments affecting the business model..... very good for start ups
The course was absolutely superb and the lecturer is absolutely terrific. Thank you so much I appreciate all that you have taught me.
this course is very helpful for me thanks coursera providing me this course
About the International Business Essentials Specialization
This specialisation from the University of London is designed to help you develop and build the essential business, academic, and cultural skills necessary to succeed in further study and in international business.
