M
Jun 23, 2020
I have studied in International Business Environment lot of things thank you Instructor it very intresting in each week class, assignments quiz .\n\nThank you Coursera for giving these opportunity.
SH
Jun 29, 2017
This was the taught course of the whole set. The lecturer was clear and concise - the videos were relevant and the reading provided up to date and interesting. I've enjoyed this course very much
By NITIN L•
Dec 23, 2017
Explained well..... helped me clear the understanding about various environments affecting the business model..... very good for start ups
By Nicole C•
May 15, 2020
The course was absolutely superb and the lecturer is absolutely terrific. Thank you so much I appreciate all that you have taught me.
By Will C•
Jul 8, 2018
amazing course, amazing presentations, good insights to learn and super prof' from UCL (Alan Parkinson) = blasting experience!
By Prasad N•
Jan 6, 2020
Very informative and highly applicable theories in real business world.
Thanks to Coursera.
By Vinnie M•
Jun 4, 2020
EXCELLENT COURSE! GREAT LEARNING & EXPOSURE
By Viral t•
Jun 22, 2020
very poor only explaning basic concpets very poor
By Joshua S•
Dec 4, 2019
this review system is absolute nonsense
By Oskar K•
Aug 6, 2020
I have developed minimum six skills in international business online programme.
- Specific Interpersonal influence skills
- Cross cultural understanding and communications
- Wide range of Collaborations
- Networking abilities by using various social media and other tools
- Flexible Adaptability and motivated resilience
- New mine set by listening and to motivate team for common goals
By Marc M•
Jun 12, 2019
Exceptionally well delivered. Clear, concise and a real pleasure to do this course. When you compare it to the last two quantitative weeks on statistics and equations it is in a different league. This along with the courses delivered by David James make up for the appalling previous weeks.
By RISHIKESH.K.B.•
Jul 8, 2020
The method of teaching was highly intense, and engaging. The assignments and assessments compel us to gain in depth insights with recent and relevant examples. Highly recommend this course for those looking forward to gain insights on the theories behind Business Environment.
By Rohit K•
Sep 2, 2020
An absolutely must do course for the people aspiring to garner knowledge in the field of business and it's related operational environment. Thanks to Coursera and the University of London for introducing such a diverse course to the fresh prospects like us.
Cheers!
By Cathleen C S•
Jul 8, 2020
Excellent business course for beginners and a refresher for intermediate to advanced business persons. I love how it (lesson plan) was systematize in such a way that would have students analyze step by step, and navigate through the business world independently.
By Bernard D V•
Nov 2, 2018
Final Project of the MOOC "International Business Essentials". Focused on Business Model, it's a difficult course with a good amount of work. Teacher's explanations are great and he's quite entertaining. Really good course and great specialisation.
By Sara H•
Jun 30, 2017
This was the taught course of the whole set. The lecturer was clear and concise - the videos were relevant and the reading provided up to date and interesting. I've enjoyed this course very much
By MOHINI•
Jun 24, 2020
I have studied in International Business Environment lot of things thank you Instructor it very intresting in each week class, assignments quiz .
Thank you Coursera for giving these opportunity.
By Priyanka B•
Jan 20, 2022
This course helps me in building my skills, gained a lot of knowledge . It has added value to my resume.
By Maureen A•
Dec 4, 2020
At the beginning it sounded a little confusing but at the end I've finished informed and educated.
By Sandeep T•
Mar 26, 2019
this course is very helpful for me thanks coursera providing me this course
By Deleted A•
May 28, 2019
Nice course many things to learn and professor have nice way of teaching
By ARVIND M•
May 29, 2017
Good course to know about few models in international business!
By Suyash U•
Aug 8, 2019
This is the best among the all courses in this specialization.
By Ronak T•
Jun 1, 2020
Have gained such an immersive knowledge out of the course.
By George K•
Apr 20, 2019
Very well presented. Covers core analysis methods clearly.
By Juan A M B•
Aug 6, 2021
An excellent course, I recommend it. A 10 for the teacher
By Ángel L F d l R•
Oct 11, 2020
Very complete way to recognize the meaning of a company.