Chevron Left
Back to International Business Environment

Learner Reviews & Feedback for International Business Environment by University of London

4.7
stars
339 ratings
67 reviews

About the Course

This course explores the international business environment in which organisations function. You’ll learn about core analysis methods, including PESTLE, SWOT, and Boston Box Matrices, as well as the applications of Porter’s Five Forces. You’ll have the opportunity to participate in discussion forums and access case studies, as well as testing your understanding in quizzes. This course forms part of a specialization from the University of London designed to help you develop and build the essential business, academic, and cultural skills necessary to succeed in international business, or in further study. If completed successfully, your certificate from this specialization can also be used as part of the application process for the University of London Global MBA programme, particularly for early career applicants. If you would like more information about the Global MBA, please visit https://mba.london.ac.uk/. This course is endorsed by CMI...

Top reviews

M

Jun 23, 2020

I have studied in International Business Environment lot of things thank you Instructor it very intresting in each week class, assignments quiz .\n\nThank you Coursera for giving these opportunity.

SH

Jun 29, 2017

This was the taught course of the whole set. The lecturer was clear and concise - the videos were relevant and the reading provided up to date and interesting. I've enjoyed this course very much

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 69 Reviews for International Business Environment

By NITIN L

Dec 23, 2017

Explained well..... helped me clear the understanding about various environments affecting the business model..... very good for start ups

By Nicole C

May 15, 2020

The course was absolutely superb and the lecturer is absolutely terrific. Thank you so much I appreciate all that you have taught me.

By Will C

Jul 8, 2018

amazing course, amazing presentations, good insights to learn and super prof' from UCL (Alan Parkinson) = blasting experience!

By Prasad N

Jan 6, 2020

Very informative and highly applicable theories in real business world.

Thanks to Coursera.

By Vinnie M

Jun 4, 2020

EXCELLENT COURSE! GREAT LEARNING & EXPOSURE

By Viral t

Jun 22, 2020

very poor only explaning basic concpets very poor

By Joshua S

Dec 4, 2019

this review system is absolute nonsense

By Oskar K

Aug 6, 2020

I have developed minimum six skills in international business online programme.

- Specific Interpersonal influence skills

- Cross cultural understanding and communications

- Wide range of Collaborations

- Networking abilities by using various social media and other tools

- Flexible Adaptability and motivated resilience

- New mine set by listening and to motivate team for common goals

By Marc M

Jun 12, 2019

Exceptionally well delivered. Clear, concise and a real pleasure to do this course. When you compare it to the last two quantitative weeks on statistics and equations it is in a different league. This along with the courses delivered by David James make up for the appalling previous weeks.

By RISHIKESH.K.B.

Jul 8, 2020

The method of teaching was highly intense, and engaging. The assignments and assessments compel us to gain in depth insights with recent and relevant examples. Highly recommend this course for those looking forward to gain insights on the theories behind Business Environment.

By Rohit K

Sep 2, 2020

An absolutely must do course for the people aspiring to garner knowledge in the field of business and it's related operational environment. Thanks to Coursera and the University of London for introducing such a diverse course to the fresh prospects like us.

Cheers!

By Cathleen C S

Jul 8, 2020

Excellent business course for beginners and a refresher for intermediate to advanced business persons. I love how it (lesson plan) was systematize in such a way that would have students analyze step by step, and navigate through the business world independently.

By Bernard D V

Nov 2, 2018

Final Project of the MOOC "International Business Essentials". Focused on Business Model, it's a difficult course with a good amount of work. Teacher's explanations are great and he's quite entertaining. Really good course and great specialisation.

By Sara H

Jun 30, 2017

This was the taught course of the whole set. The lecturer was clear and concise - the videos were relevant and the reading provided up to date and interesting. I've enjoyed this course very much

By MOHINI

Jun 24, 2020

I have studied in International Business Environment lot of things thank you Instructor it very intresting in each week class, assignments quiz .

Thank you Coursera for giving these opportunity.

By Priyanka B

Jan 20, 2022

This course helps me in building my skills, gained a lot of knowledge . It has added value to my resume.

By Maureen A

Dec 4, 2020

At the beginning it sounded a little confusing but at the end I've finished informed and educated.

By Sandeep T

Mar 26, 2019

this course is very helpful for me thanks coursera providing me this course

By Deleted A

May 28, 2019

Nice course many things to learn and professor have nice way of teaching

By ARVIND M

May 29, 2017

Good course to know about few models in international business!

By Suyash U

Aug 8, 2019

This is the best among the all courses in this specialization.

By Ronak T

Jun 1, 2020

Have gained such an immersive knowledge out of the course.

By George K

Apr 20, 2019

Very well presented. Covers core analysis methods clearly.

By Juan A M B

Aug 6, 2021

An excellent course, I recommend it. A 10 for the teacher

By Ángel L F d l R

Oct 11, 2020

Very complete way to recognize the meaning of a company.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder