Dr Alan Parkinson is the Deputy Director of the School of Management at UCL, with responsibility for Education. He is also a Principal Teaching Fellow in Accounting, is a qualified accountant, and is also a Professor in Managerial Accounting at Tongjie University, Shanghai. He holds a Doctorate in Education, an MSc in Business, a Higher Education Teaching Certificate, and an MA in Early Modern History. In addition to this, Alan has extensive international training and consultancy expertise, and is widely published. His scholarship interests include accounting history, technology in education, and curriculum design.