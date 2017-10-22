This course provides insight into the key professional skills needed by managers at all levels of an organisation. You’ll learn key skills such as how to make a positive first impression; how to become a role model at work; effective time and resource management; and networking.
- Delegation
- Personal Branding
- Leadership
- Management
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Creating A Positive First Impression
In week one we will look at workplace relationships and communication, including making a positive
Becoming A Role Model In The Workplace
This week will introduce you to the concept of role models in the workplace, from what is involved in being a role model, to aligning professional behaviours and workplace culture. You will also be introduced to example of best practice role models at all levels of an organisation, and have the opportunity to reflect on your own professional behaviours and potential.
Effective Time and Resource Management
In this week we will be looking at a range of time management techniques, and how they can be applied. This week will also share ideas about how to prioritize and delegate tasks, including delegating upwards.
Networking
Week four will explore networking where you will have the opportunity to reflect on your
Very helpful for developing interpersonal and self-management skills in the context of international business. The interviews are very helpful in gaining insights from experienced personalities.
the only drawback is that the grades of peer group assignment are not available immediately.they take too long to give grades.
This course was really, really awesome, I learn so money practical theory and framework how to manage people, how communicate and so on...............
The course gives us in depth knowledge of the business and the proffessor give depth knowledge of international business. I enjoy the time learning this.
This specialisation from the University of London is designed to help you develop and build the essential business, academic, and cultural skills necessary to succeed in further study and in international business.
