International Business Essentials Specialization
Learn Essential Skills for International Business. Prepare yourself for MBA study and a career in international business
What you will learn
Build the essential business, academic and cultural skills necessary to succeed in international business.
Practice a variety of ways to present data, probability and statistical estimation.
Learn the essential mathematics required to succeed in international business, including equations and functions.
Explore the international business environment in which organisations function, learning about core analysis methods such as PESTLE and SWOT.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will draw on the knowledge gained across the Specialisation to create a business plan, which could be for a range of ideas, including an internal project, or a new start up. Learners will be able to take the skills they learn from this project forward into further study or their careers.
No specific background knowledge is necessary.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization
Professional Skills for International Business
This course provides insight into the key professional skills needed by managers at all levels of an organisation. You’ll learn key skills such as how to make a positive first impression; how to become a role model at work; effective time and resource management; and networking.
Management Skills for International Business
This course focuses on a range of management techniques. You’ll discover the main skills and competencies of effective leaders, and how to distinguish between management and leadership. The course will cover team dynamics, how to build effective relationships, key motivation theories, and how to use communication to best effect.
Quantitative Foundations for International Business
This course provides the essential mathematics required to succeed in the finance and economics related modules of the Global MBA, including equations, functions, derivatives, and matrices. You can test your understanding with quizzes and worksheets, while more advanced content will be available if you want to push yourself.
Statistics for International Business
This course introduces core areas of statistics that will be useful in business and for several MBA modules. It covers a variety of ways to present data, probability, and statistical estimation. You can test your understanding as you progress, while more advanced content is available if you want to push yourself.
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
