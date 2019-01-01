George Kapetanios is Professor of Finance and Econometrics at King’s College London. He holds an MSc from the London School of Economics, and a PhD from the University of Cambridge. He had previously worked at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research and the Bank of England, as well as working as the Head of School of Economics and Finance at Queen Mary, University of London. His main research areas are the econometrics of structural change; the analysis of large datasets; and the applications of these to empirical finance and macroeconomics.