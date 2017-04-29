This course provides the essential mathematics required to succeed in the finance and economics related modules of the Global MBA, including equations, functions, derivatives, and matrices. You can test your understanding with quizzes and worksheets, while more advanced content will be available if you want to push yourself.
This course is part of the International Business Essentials Specialization
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Equations
Although financial models are theoretical frameworks, we often use mathematical tools to work with these models.
Functions
Functions are important in every area of pure and applied mathematics, including mathematics applied to economics, finance and business. For example, the language of economic analysis is full of terms like demand and supply functions, cost functions, production functions, consumption functions, and so on. This week, we will present a discussion of functions of one real variable, illustrated by some economic examples. Remember- one variable is a function of another if the ﬁrst variable depends upon the second.
Derivatives
An important topic in many scientific disciplines- including economics- is the study of how quickly quantities change. The concept used to describe the rate of change of a function is known as the derivative. In this lecture, we will define the derivative of a function, and share some of the important rules for calculating it.
Matrices
The analysis and even the comprehension of systems of linear equations is much easier when we use key mathematic concepts such as matrices, vectors, and determinants. This week, we’ll introduce these concepts and explain their application to economic models
This course was really good because I remembered all the maths I learned during my career and now I understand why these mathematical operations are so important in Business.
Sometimes hard to understand the instructor but good subject materials.
Quite demanding for people who, like me, do not practice calculus and math since high school. People with higher skills may found it simple. Very useful and challenging.
Great course, the professor is very clear and I could understand everything.
About the International Business Essentials Specialization
This specialisation from the University of London is designed to help you develop and build the essential business, academic, and cultural skills necessary to succeed in further study and in international business.
