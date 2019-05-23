Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Quantitative Foundations for International Business by University of London

4.1
stars
382 ratings
107 reviews

About the Course

This course provides the essential mathematics required to succeed in the finance and economics related modules of the Global MBA, including equations, functions, derivatives, and matrices. You can test your understanding with quizzes and worksheets, while more advanced content will be available if you want to push yourself. This course forms part of a specialisation from the University of London designed to help you develop and build the essential business, academic, and cultural skills necessary to succeed in international business, or in further study. If completed successfully, your certificate from this specialisation can also be used as part of the application process for the University of London Global MBA programme, particularly for early career applicants. If you would like more information about the Global MBA, please visit https://mba.london.ac.uk/. This course is endorsed by CMI...

Top reviews

DK

May 25, 2020

It was interesting course and i really enjoyed a lot. Thanks to all professor to deliver the great lectures and thanks to University of London to organized such a great course.

AM

Aug 31, 2020

This course was really good because I remembered all the maths I learned during my career and now I understand why these mathematical operations are so important in Business.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 106 Reviews for Quantitative Foundations for International Business

By Marc M

May 23, 2019

This course in comparison to the others in Business Essentials is appalling. You start business essentials with a lecturer like David James and his colleagues who are engaging and inspiring. Then we have a VERY dry subject matter presented by people who are just not engaging or skilled at presenting. Elanora Muzzapappa, while I am sure a gifted economic and financial academic, has zero public speaking or presentational skills. This is a massive MASSIVE let down given the rest of the courses are so excellent. This really needs to be replaced and redone as soon as possible as this review is a common one.

By Josh L

Feb 10, 2018

This is a really terrible course. It really was not engaging at all, it almost entirely consists of someone reading equations with little context off a teleprompter. There are very few proper examples and I personally found it impossible to understand most of the concepts without referring to outside sources. Eventually I stopped bothering with the lectures as they are a complete waste of time. The production was quite sloppy too. Completed the course but I think I learned almost nothing from the lectures.

I expected a lot more from the University of London.

By Petras L

Jan 22, 2018

Strange material - some is basic mathematics from 5th grade, but terms used are from higher mathematics from 1st course of university. It was too easy for me as I've learned most of material at school, but at same time it would be very hard to learn if I haven't learned this material at school because of terms used. During first tests there were symbols used that were not shown in teaching material, so it would have tricked learners into not understandable questions - even for me with higher mathematics education it was hard to understand what was being asked there. In end quiz there were errors in questions 6 and 10. I would recommend to work more on this course to be more relevant, interesting and well presented.

By Jonathen W

May 17, 2019

Awful. Poor speaker, reading off the screen. Made no attempt to explain complex math concepts. Compared to the other modules, this was complete garbage.

By Kent S

Apr 2, 2019

Had to go to outside sources (YouTube) for better explanations. The presenter seems disinterested and is reading (poorly) a script.

By Jessie Z

Jan 21, 2018

The material was good, but the way how they teach was horrible. The worst quantitative course ever.They basically just read the material with strong accent....

By Federico V

Aug 14, 2018

Terrible format. The PhD student reading out a script makes it look really cheap. No notes, no texts, no further resources provided. I had to rely on other web resources to better understand the concepts. The only useful videos were the ones where a professor frew some examples on the board. But then the UoL logo was often in an area where the prof would be writing things we couldn't possibly read because of it. Some major editing and better video preparation is needed for this course.

By Alberto M

May 5, 2018

It was quite "painful" to complete the 4 weeks. I wouldn't recommend this course to anybody. The only videos that I think were good, are the few where the topics were explained with examples and exercises.

By Andrew S

Apr 2, 2018

Really terrible teaching on this module. Poor teaching which is very hard to follow. x=y is the coefficient of u while y is the I don't know what...obviously.

By Alfredo J P M

Sep 1, 2020

By ARVIND K S

May 17, 2019

Excellent course giving intuitive insights into derivatives, matrices and linear algebra. Lays the foundation of quantitative modelling. Very useful.

By Mr.K.Kumar

May 4, 2020

It is really good experience for me and it is wonderful course and very useful for my job. Thank you very much given wonderful opportunity

By Saw A R

Jan 2, 2019

it is really useful for student who doing MBA,IMBA or GMBA . the teaching style and video skill are excellent. love it so much

By ARVIND M

May 31, 2017

This course brushes the basics of maths such as equations, functions, differentiation and matrices!

By Judith

Jan 23, 2019

It was tough but I learned very valuable understanding of the quantitative methods

By Marina B W

Oct 22, 2018

This specific course was hard for me to follow and for most of the tests I turned to other sources of knowledge rather than to these videos.

By Sebastian T M

Jun 28, 2020

This course was very informative and touched on various important mathematical concepts. Nonetheless, I think the delivery of the course could have been better. The instructors could have to a better job at explaining some of the complicated concepts talked about in this course.

By Oliver O

Mar 11, 2017

This was painful. The videos were so terrible in explanation, clarity, and relevance that I ended up going to YouTube to watch the topics, and other websites to read the content relevant to the subjects. This must be improved.

By Brandon R

Jan 2, 2021

I can't think of a worse way to instruct mathematics. If I had just received the transcripts in an email and taken the quizzes I would have gotten as much out of this course. Extremely disappointing.

By Thomas B

Jul 13, 2021

It would be better if business use cases and examples were embedded within the teaching. The feedback provided in the quiz sections is not helpful "Please review the videos" is a typical example.

By Eric P

May 26, 2017

Not a good course. Very high level and I was able to pass only because I have taken most of this content in the past. For the other content, I had to look elsewhere for information.

By Anthony V d V

Sep 25, 2017

I found the material already difficult to grasp in the video's and the quality of English of the presenters did not help.

By Sandile M

May 10, 2021

The course delivery must be improved drastically. Its not interactive and feels monotonous.

By Fazal M F

Mar 20, 2017

It was painful to work through the videos at first place, for more than one reasons. Very linmited (I would say insufficient) and inconsistent use of background data (diagrams, equations, symbols,pointers) on the board to support what was been talked about. It felt like a plain reading of mathematical expressions and descriptions. As a consequence I had to completely rely on the www to learn the topics covered so I could do the exercises. If that is how the standard of tutoring is to unfold for UoL Global MBA program (to which this is a foundation), I would seriously reconsider my decision to go for. I have been into a MOOC UCL and regret to say this course (Quantitative Foundations for International Business) is a big disappointment. Hope someone listens and th

By Will C

Jul 8, 2018

this course should be titled 'mathematical foundations for international business' since too complicated to validate to another institution once completed: the name isn't descriptive enough as it is now: please find a way to better expose the mathematical concepts: letting a doctoral student reading cards behind the camera (even being super kind) does not help that much: see how KhanAcademy does with such processes, using screencast underscoring the equations, formulations, stat', etc. Way easier to understand from their platform.......finally, what a shame discovering that the course isn't given by the King's College prof himself, but entirely delegated to his doc' student. cheap experience

