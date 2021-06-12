The Capstone project is the culmination of the International Business Essentials specialisation, and brings together knowledge gained in the previous courses and applies this to a real-world scenario. Throughout the Capstone, you’ll be taught new skills, and will use the knowledge you have gained throughout the Specialisation to develop a business plan.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Business Plan
This week will focus on the business plan itself, including its formulation, implementation, and control.
Development of the Financial Statements for Business Planning
This week will include concepts such as the income statement, the balance sheet, and the cash flow statement.
Internal Information for Business Planning
This week will investigate the internal information needed for business planning, including costs, break-even analysis, and pricing.
Having A Customer Focus
This week will look at the importance of having a customer focus, such as identifying the customer, consumer behaviour, and market segmentation.
Reviews
An excellent course to understand all the facets of management!
Mr. McCarthy has a good command of the subject and provides an understanding of the subject with his emphases. I enjoyed the education. Thank you Mr. McCarthy.
Great business lessons. You will gradually learn how to create business plans in detail, at the same time you will utilize what you learned from the courses of the specialization. Great Professor.
Great and Informative course. Will definitely recommend.
About the International Business Essentials Specialization
This specialisation from the University of London is designed to help you develop and build the essential business, academic, and cultural skills necessary to succeed in further study and in international business.
