Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
International Business Essentials Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

The Business Plan

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 78 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Development of the Financial Statements for Business Planning

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 86 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Internal Information for Business Planning

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Having A Customer Focus

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 39 min)

