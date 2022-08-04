About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Business and Marketing Strategies Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic familiarity with business processes.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Business and Marketing Strategies Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic familiarity with business processes.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Globalisation

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
6 hours to complete

Internationalisation process

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
6 hours to complete

Institutions

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Multinational enterprises

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

About the Business and Marketing Strategies Specialization

Business and Marketing Strategies

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder