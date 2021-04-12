About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
International Business Specialization
Beginner Level

While a background in business is helpful, it is not necessary for successful understanding and completion of this specialization.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Analyze the information needed to make going abroad decisions including timing, country selection, and mode of entry.

  • Critique the advantages and disadvantages of exporting and evaluate exporting compared to other country entry modes.

  • Critique the advantages/disadvantages of direct country entry and use this information to select the best entry mode for a given situation.

  • Anticipate the challenges of working and living abroad and apply known methods of mitigating those challenges.

Skills you will gain

  • Country selection
  • Culture shock
  • Direct Foreign Investment
  • Import-Export
  • Expatriate life
Course 4 of 4 in the
International Business Specialization
Beginner Level

While a background in business is helpful, it is not necessary for successful understanding and completion of this specialization.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

IB Entry Strategies

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 43 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Exporting Strategies

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Direct Entry Strategies

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Living Abroad

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the International Business Specialization

International Business

