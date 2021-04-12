This course reviews and evaluates the many ways that businesses can engage in international commerce. First presented are the three decisions that any business needs to make to go global, including a model for country selection. Next, modes of exporting and importing are discussed, followed by a review of contract modes of entry such as licensing and franchising, and then foreign direct investment strategies such as joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions. The course concludes with a personal look at going global, including deciding to go, preparing to go, working and living abroad, and the challenges of coming home.
About this Course
While a background in business is helpful, it is not necessary for successful understanding and completion of this specialization.
What you will learn
Analyze the information needed to make going abroad decisions including timing, country selection, and mode of entry.
Critique the advantages and disadvantages of exporting and evaluate exporting compared to other country entry modes.
Critique the advantages/disadvantages of direct country entry and use this information to select the best entry mode for a given situation.
Anticipate the challenges of working and living abroad and apply known methods of mitigating those challenges.
Skills you will gain
- Country selection
- Culture shock
- Direct Foreign Investment
- Import-Export
- Expatriate life
While a background in business is helpful, it is not necessary for successful understanding and completion of this specialization.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
IB Entry Strategies
This first module reviews international foreign country entry strategies. In the first lesson, we ask the question “Should we go global?” and discuss the factors for making this decision. Assuming the answer is “yes,” we then review the three basic entry decisions that must be addressed - entry timing, country selection, and entry strategy. The module concludes with a discussion of entry timing, and an extended discussion of country selection using the PESTEL model as a tool to assist with making the final decision.
Exporting Strategies
In this module, we discuss exporting into a foreign market. First described is the relationship between exporting and importing, followed by the steps required for successful exporting. Then three alternative types of exporting are compared: direct exporting, indirect exporting with intermediaries, and piggyback exporting. The module concludes with a discussion of successful importing, which is essentially a mirror image of successful exporting.
Direct Entry Strategies
In this module we explore methods of direct foreign-country entry including both contractual entry methods and foreign direct investment. Contractual methods include licensing, franchising, outsourcing, management contracts, and turnkey projects where a firm has an arms-length relationship with a foreign company. With foreign direct investment, a firm takes an active ownership position with a foreign firm. Methods of foreign direct investment (abbreviated as FDI) are joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, and Greenfield investment.
Living Abroad
In this final module, we examine the personal side of international business with a discussion of working and living abroad as an expatriate (expat). We first describe the characteristics of successful expats contrasted with those you are less successful. We then review the many steps needed to prepare for living abroad along with necessary precautions. Next, we discuss life abroad as an expatriate including a description of how to cope with culture shock. And finally, we discuss the challenges of returning home after a long assignment abroad. We conclude with a brief discussion of “is it worth it?” The provisional answer is “Yes!”
Reviews
- 5 stars84.44%
- 4 stars11.11%
- 3 stars4.44%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS VENTURING ABROAD
It was a great learning experience and very much useful course, IB students go for it must recommended.
About the International Business Specialization
The International Business specialization is for learners who would like a thorough understanding of international business concepts, tools, and applications. This knowledge can be employed to advance in your current work, to prepare for international jobs and careers, and to generally understand the importance and role of international business practice on globalization and geopolitics. The specialization covers the global context of business, national cultures, human resources, marketing, supply chains logistics, foreign exchange, and modes of entry – all in the context of international business and commerce. Along the way are many lectures, examples, cases, readings, and tools that can be employed to better understand the practice of international business. The specialization emphasizes the differences between domestic versus international business practice with a particular focus on the risks and mistakes that are all too easy to make when working abroad. Upon completion of the specialization, learners will have a broad understanding of the breadth and scope of international business and a solid foundation upon which to advance their careers and interests.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.