By Juan L•
Oct 29, 2021
IT was such an amazing experience. I learnt a lot with the videos and quizes. I highly recommend it if you want a better perspective of how to make business abroad an to be prepared for cultural changes.
By Антон М В•
Mar 23, 2022
Very enjoable course. Learnt a lot, really. It was strange being asked about some things in the first part which were only explained in the fourth one, but was easy to come up on my own
By Pranav C•
Apr 13, 2021
It was a great learning experience and very much useful course, IB students go for it must recommended.
By Edi A E•
Mar 25, 2022
realmente es un curso muy completo aprendi mucho.
By truc p n•
May 23, 2021
i love this. thanks
By Maria V G Z•
Oct 24, 2021
Muy completo
By Princess A•
Oct 8, 2021
💯💯💯💯
By siddharth g•
May 7, 2021
Nice and quick learning
By Ai C•
Jun 21, 2021
This course was suitable to learn about the basic knowledge on International Business. And some of reading assignments were very interesting since they used actual examples and experiences. However there were some mistakes or issues on PP slides and Quizzes, which was a bit frustrating to me and made me think it unreliable. Overall, it was worth taking this lecture.