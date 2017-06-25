This course, Introduction to the Global Business Environment II, focuses on managing organizations in the international economy. Building on Introduction to the Global Business Environment I, this second course focuses on organizational level and management issues in international settings. The course prepares students with practical as well as research-based knowledge and skills necessary to successfully operating an organizational across borders. This course utilizes an inquiry based approach to understanding managing in the Global Business Environment and answering the following questions: 1. What are Foreign Currencies and how are Exchange Rates Determined? 2. How should you organize your business abroad? 3. How do you adapt your product or service for the international market? 4. What is it like to work abroad and how do you manage expatriates? 5. How to start, operate and grow a small or entrepreneurial business in the global environment? 6. What is the Current State of the Global Business Environment? This inquiry-based approach creates reflective opportunities for students to better understand managing and leading organizations in the global environment in which businesses operate. Lectures are delivered in an engaging manner which encourages reflection and inquiry. Course lectures will be delivered by the instructor in both Spanish and English.
Week 1
Week 1
What are Foreign Currencies and how are Exchange Rates Determined?
Week 2
How should you organize your business abroad?
Week 3
How do you adapt your product or service for the international market?
Week 4
What is it like to work abroad and how do you manage expatriates?
The examples and case studies were very simple and made understanding ver easy.
Part II of the International Business. Concise and informative. Gives a broad spectrum of information if one is intending to do international business.
The course is very easy to understand and anyone can grasp the concept in a very easy manner. I loved the course and I will surely recommend to anyone who is interested in international business
The course really initiated my interest in the global market, how it works, what factors play role in influencing it
