This course on the context of international business provides an overview of the environments in which international business has existed in the past and how it operates in the present. First, the theory and history of international trade and the place of business in global trade are summarized. Next, the parallel topic of globalization and its impact on international business is reviewed. Then, the varied political, economic, and ethical environments in which international business must operate are discussed. Finally, current international trade agreements and national trade laws and regulations are presented. Without understanding the context of international business, international managers and leaders will indeed find success difficult.
While a background in business is helpful, it is not necessary for successful understanding and completion of this specialization.
Interpret the history of human trade, theories of international trade, and the business of trade as antecedents of the current global economy.
Critique the pros and cons of recent economic globalization.
Evaluate the political, economic, and ethical systems in which international businesses operate.
Appraise the many international trade laws and agreements and evaluate national trade laws and regulations currently extant.
- Globalization
- International Trade Laws
- International economic and ethical systems
- International Trade
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
International Trade
In this first module, we take a quick survey of the long history of global trade and then review reasons why international trade has grown so rapidly in recent decades. Next, we review the historical evolution of trade theory and review contemporary trade theories. We argue that International Business is the implementation of International, discuss the motives for engaging in international business, and present the methods that businesses employ to operate globally. Along the way we look at a huge ongoing effort to recreate an ancient trading route; we delve into history to investigate a failed theory of trade that has repercussions to this day; and will explore why one of the world’s largest companies has often failed with its global expansion efforts. So, fasten your seatbelts – we’re taking off!
Globalization
A hallmark of recent decades has been the very rapid growth of international trade. This week we will define globalization, survey some of its successes, and will review its challenges and criticisms. We will conclude with a case study of an emerging technology that may well greatly accelerate the rapid pace of globalization!
International Political, Legal, and Economic Environments
This module examines the varied environments in which international businesses must operate and succeed. We first examine the underpinning of international political and legal systems. Next, we examine the underpinning of international political and legal systems. International managers must understand how these systems work and their implications for conducting international business. Finally, we tackle the challenging topics of international business ethics, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and corruption. These topics are challenging because there are no bright guidelines for defining right from wrong, good from bad, or honest from corrupt in international business. Nonetheless, international managers must frequently make difficult ethical and moral decisions, even without clear guide lines. It is imperative that managers understand these topics and their implications for conducting international operations. If managers do not understand the fundamental rules of a country in which they operate, they won’t be successful there!
International Trade Law
With this module we examine the many ways that nations build barriers to impede trade to protect their domestic industries and jobs. Then, ironically, we study the many foreign trade agreements and organizations that nations create to reduce and sometimes eliminate those same barriers. We then summarize various national trade laws, such as import and export restrictions imposed by individual countries. Next, we examine Free Trade Zones that countries establish to reduce trade barriers and promote cross-border transactions. Finally, we will focus on national intellectual property laws such as patents, copyrights, and trademarks which has become critically important as much international trade now includes an abundance of high-tech and entertainment products with valuable embedded IP.
It was an awesome experience. I enjoyed every bit of it and I'd like to learn more.
IF I ever go back to college University of Boulder is definitely on my list. You guys actually teach not just worthless competition
Gave me an inside on how the international trade works and how international relations are maintained.
I loved the course! It gave the introduction I needed for International Business.
About the International Business Specialization
The International Business specialization is for learners who would like a thorough understanding of international business concepts, tools, and applications. This knowledge can be employed to advance in your current work, to prepare for international jobs and careers, and to generally understand the importance and role of international business practice on globalization and geopolitics. The specialization covers the global context of business, national cultures, human resources, marketing, supply chains logistics, foreign exchange, and modes of entry – all in the context of international business and commerce. Along the way are many lectures, examples, cases, readings, and tools that can be employed to better understand the practice of international business. The specialization emphasizes the differences between domestic versus international business practice with a particular focus on the risks and mistakes that are all too easy to make when working abroad. Upon completion of the specialization, learners will have a broad understanding of the breadth and scope of international business and a solid foundation upon which to advance their careers and interests.
