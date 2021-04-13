About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
International Business Specialization
Beginner Level

While a background in business is helpful, it is not necessary for successful understanding and completion of this specialization.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Interpret the history of human trade, theories of international trade, and the business of trade as antecedents of the current global economy.

  • Critique the pros and cons of recent economic globalization.

  • Evaluate the political, economic, and ethical systems in which international businesses operate.

  • Appraise the many international trade laws and agreements and evaluate national trade laws and regulations currently extant.

Skills you will gain

  • Globalization
  • International Trade Laws
  • International economic and ethical systems
  • International Trade
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

International Trade

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 85 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Globalization

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

International Political, Legal, and Economic Environments

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 76 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

International Trade Law

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 56 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CONTEXT

About the International Business Specialization

International Business

Frequently Asked Questions

