Welcome to the Power and Foreign Policy in International Relations course! This course acquaints you with how power matters in the conduct of international relations and how it affects the strategies and tactics of a nation-state in dealing with other nation-states. It demonstrates the link between a country’s ranking in the international system and the means and methods it adopts to deal with the rest of the world. The course begins with introducing a few concepts about what constitutes power in world affairs, how it is calculated, and how the international power configuration changes over time. You will also learn what foreign policy means and what its constituent elements, strategies, or activities are.
Power and Foreign Policy in International RelationsO.P. Jindal Global University
About this Course
2,236 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No specific background is required.
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Infer why any given nation-state behaves in a certain way in the world.
Explain how relative strength and weakness create opportunities and constraints in foreign policymaking.
Analyze the causes for power shifts and changes in the international order over time.
Skills you will gain
- International Relations
- Foreign Policy
- diplomatic relations
- diplomacy
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No specific background is required.
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
17 minutes to complete
Course Introduction
17 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading
3 hours to complete
Power and Foreign Policy–The Inseparable Twins
3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 101 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Foreign Policy of Great Powers: Case Study–The United States of America
3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 87 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Foreign Policy of Middle Powers: Case Study–India
3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 91 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
Does this course stack into other programs or degrees?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.