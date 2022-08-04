About this Course

About this Course
Beginner Level

No specific background is required.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Infer why any given nation-state behaves in a certain way in the world.

  • Explain how relative strength and weakness create opportunities and constraints in foreign policymaking.

  • Analyze the causes for power shifts and changes in the international order over time.

Skills you will gain

  • International Relations
  • Foreign Policy
  • diplomatic relations
  • diplomacy
Beginner Level

No specific background is required.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by



O.P. Jindal Global University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
17 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

17 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Power and Foreign Policy–The Inseparable Twins

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 101 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Foreign Policy of Great Powers: Case Study–The United States of America

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 87 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Foreign Policy of Middle Powers: Case Study–India

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 91 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

