M.A. in International Relations, Security, and Strategy
O.P. Jindal Global University (MA IRSS)
Accredited degree
Offered by O.P. Jindal Global University
Taught in English
Engage in group discussions with professors and peers
24-36 months
16 courses,estimated 10 hours a week
100% online
Hands-on learning from anywhere, no travel required
Rs.4,50,000 / $6,000 total cost
Develop a global perspective on international relations and foreign policy from the #1 private university in India.
The Master of Arts in International Relations, Security, and Strategy from O.P. Jindal Global University has been designed to help students and working professionals around the world open the door to a career path in the ever-expanding streams of civil/ diplomatic services, conflict resolution, political journalism, international justice, international economic development, humanitarian relief, human rights advocacy, political and economic risk analysis, and more.
Taught by some of the best-known thinkers and practitioners of international relations at the Jindal School of International Affairs (JSIA), you will learn in-depth foreign policy as it relates to great, middle and small powers in different regions of the world, including great power relations, geopolitics, geo-economics, multilateral diplomacy, negotiations and armed conflicts.
Graduates of JSIA can go on to become knowledgeable professionals of international relations and security, or receive training in social science theory methodologies to ensure eligibility for admission to Ph.D. programmes at top international universities.
What makes this master's degree unique?
You will gain an overview of the various instruments that enable foreign policy at a state’s disposal, and a detailed consideration of the constraints and limits it faces in the international domain. JSIA offers the only online Indian Masters to combine the related fields of international relations, security and strategy into a single seamless Masters programme.
Leverage online flexibility and experience high quality teaching from anywhere in the world. Learn from respected instructors in the international relations space while maintaining your ideal work/life balance, avoiding relocation costs, and get equipped with the right skill set to progress your career.
Boost your international diplomacy know-how and gain in-demand skills to analyse, discuss, and work with diverse governments, private sectors, and non-profit divisions.
Hear from our learners
"The instructors are passionate and informed, and the support from the school is excellent."
— Mr. Michael N.M.A. in International Relations, Security, and Strategy
"I love the flexibility that this programme offers. The fact that I can view material and attend live lectures from anywhere using my phone or laptop is great."
— Mr. Abdihakim A.M.A. in International Relations, Security, and Strategy
Admissions
Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university in India or abroad. No work experience is required.
In this online degree, you'll receive a comprehensive education in various aspects of foreign policy in different regions of the world.
M.A. IRSS graduates will be equipped to work in a wide range of fields upon graduation.
The launch of this unique online degree expands the opportunity to discover how the world works to students in India and around the world, without relocating.
OP Jindal Global University is the #1 private university in India (QS), awarded the title Institution of Eminence by the Government of India's Education Ministry, and the only university in India that offers you a specialisation in the substantive domain of international affairs, security and strategy.
Webinar: International Relations, Security, and Strategy | Watch here
Webinar: Roundtable on Global Political Risks & Threats | Watch here
Learn International Relations in a classroom of 25+ nationalities!
Frequently Asked Questions
