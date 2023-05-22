Welcome to the India-US Relations: Geopolitics, Culture, and Business course! This course seeks to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of the intense ties between India and the US. The government-to-government interactions are elaborated by focusing on the strategic ties between the two countries and the business relationship. You will gain insight into how people-to-people relationships are highlighted by focusing on the diaspora. You will also explore the educational and cultural links strengthening the bonds between India and the US.
Describe the scope and breadth of India-US relations focused on government-to-government interactions and through people-to-people contacts.
Describe the nuances of US-India relations and the development of the relations over the years.
Identify the multiple stakeholders in the India-US relationship—businesses, think tanks, academia, diaspora, popular culture, etc.
Demonstrate interpretive and analytical arguments clearly through discussions.
There are 5 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn how the US can sometimes be called a melting pot, where different cultures from around the world come together, mix, and create something brand new. But on the other hand, America can be described as not a singular culture, but more like a quilt where different groups and practices are stitched together but wholly different. You will further learn that whatever it may be, one thing that cannot be denied is the role that American culture—literature, music, film, art, and more has had on the world. This module will cover the complexities of American culture or cultures, the large influences from often marginalized Americans have had on everything from rock and roll to the unique American spirituality, and the role that individuality and legacy have played in creating American culture.
In this module, you will learn about historical and contemporary issues surrounding the Indo-US relationship, including how the US perceived India's position in the international community shortly after independence and during the Cold War and how that perception evolved over time to blossom into a global strategic partnership. Further, you will learn about how Indo-US defense cooperation has been a critical component of the engagement given the fact that both countries share similar strategic objectives and the formal mechanisms created by both the countries to further deepen their cooperation. The module also discusses the evolution of the Indo-Pacific region as a new strategic construct and the genesis of the Quadrilateral security dialogue or the Quad. Additionally, this module also explains India's position on the signing of the foundational agreements and examines how the sale of US military hardware to India has helped to diversify India's military inventory. Finally, the module concludes with an overall evaluation of the strategic relationship and examines the prospects.
In this module, you will learn about the US-India business relationship, which is a critical component driving overall ties. Bilateral trade accounts for 3 percent of the US’ world trade. The US is India’s largest goods export market and the third-largest goods import supplier. You will further analyze how this relationship has the potential to increase with increasing defense sales and the interest of American investors in participating in the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This module will look at notable landmarks in commercial relations, the role of governments as well as individual entrepreneurs of both countries in promoting business links. Finally, you will get an insight into the remarkable rise of Indian IT and Business process outsourcing (BPO) firms as key partners for enabling the efficiency and profitability of American corporations.
In this module, you will learn about the role of the Indian diaspora in the United States, which has become an economically and socially well-established part of American society today. This module also discusses the US migration policies that have either negatively or positively impacted Indian migration. You will also explore the back-and-forth linkages between Indian Americans and their two homelands, one ancestral and the other domiciled, and their subsequent contributions to both countries. Finally, you will also gain an insight into perceptions of Indian migration in popular culture.
In this module, you will learn how the US-India relationship is significantly affected by deeply intertwined ties promoted through education and cultural exchanges. This module also discusses the experiences of Indian students in US universities and the relatively small but growing phenomenon of American students seeking to come to India for study abroad, semester exchange, and full-time degree programs. Finally, you will also gain an insight into the intercultural dynamics, differences, and influences within the India-US educational and cultural relationship.
